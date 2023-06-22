Call of Duty will shut down last remnant of original Warzone experience this fall

Activision has made the decision to officially shut down the Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera playlist on Sept. 21, 2023, to focus on future content that includes the current expansive Warzone experience, it announced today.

On Sept. 21, all “Caldera gameplay, player progression, inventories and online services will expire,” but all purchased content from Caldera will be available across all its connecting titles and the shutdown will have “no impact to current Warzone gameplay, inventory, or player progression in Al Mazrah or the other available maps,” according to Activision.

As #Warzone moves ahead with exciting new experiences to come, Warzone Caldera will shut down on Sept 21.



All Caldera gameplay, player progression, inventories and online services will expire on that date. Learn more👉 https://t.co/BmN8sEOlZ7 pic.twitter.com/MH83AkeHUl — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 22, 2023

Players will not lose access to any CoD Points purchased in Warzone Caldera. The original Warzone experience likely seems gone for good, with the developers noting in the FAQ there “are currently no plans to relaunch Warzone Caldera after it is shut down.”

As expected, though, the initial replies to the announcement are far from positive, with several fans imploring Activision to provide refunds on any purchased Warzone Caldera content they are going to lose forever.

In the announcement, the developers at Activision promised more Warzone content coming to consoles and PC in the near future, while also drumming up excitement for the soon-to-launch Warzone Mobile release for Android and iOS devices.

The move to fully shut down Warzone Caldera represents a changing of direction from Activision’s original plan to keep the original gameplay online and active. Back in November, following the announcement of Warzone 2’s imminent launch, the original Warzone was rebranded to Warzone Caldera, with the developers promising that it would “still be available as a separate game,” albeit with only a standard battle playlist. But with no progression features, perhaps players should have realized that Warzone Caldera did not have a realistic long-term outlook.

