WSOW leaderboard: Standings, scores, and results for WSOW 2023

The World Series of Warzone North America Stage One final began today, but I find it can be pretty daunting to keep up with all of the players and their squads without a WSOW 2023 leaderboard. So I made one.
There’s so much to play for, most importantly the $150,000 prize pool for today’s trios matches. The teams will play six maps, at the end of which the first-place team will win $30,000, while the second-place team will walk away with $21,000. All teams within the top 20 (of 50 total trios) will earn some prize money from today’s WSOW NA Stage One final.
Enough rambling from me, though. Let us have a look at the up-to-date WSOW 2023 leaderboard. All scores and placings are courtesy of the World Series of Warzone.
WSOW 2023 leaderboard
NA Stage One Final top 20 standings (through four maps)
|Rank
|Team
|Score (* indicates map victory)
|First
|OMiT Adrian, Aydan, and Rated
|92.4*
|Second
|Almond, TOMMEY, and Newbz
|89.2
|Third
|Ebatez, zSmit, and Djmas
|78.0
|Fourth
|Ryda, ＠Arrayyz, and EYEQEW
|77.8*
|Fifth
|HusKerrs, S c u m m N, and UnRationaL
|74.2*
|Sixth
|Shifty, skullface, and soka
|73.8*
|Seventh
|Locksteel, Juju 乂, and TD Deniro
|66.0
|Eighth
|Knofoe, Dongy, and Vonbot
|62.8
|Ninth
|HeycHocoLaTe, Strixy & ttv jonnybro23
|58.4
|10th
|JCBABY, OakBoi, and AlmightyTJ
|57.0
|11th
|Jtecc, elolam, and OMiT Tenux-
|54.0
|12th
|Clamp, OMiT Sage, and Biffle
|53.4
|13th
|FaZe Doozy (Swagg), zColorss, and SuperEvan
|51.4
|14th
|Lymax, JoeWo, and bbreadman
|50.8
|15th
|Flxnked, iSmixie, and aHTracT-
|48.8
|16th
|Sebas, JDevise, and MrDaft
|47.6
|17th
|Colony2k, WatchWaldo, and treq
|47.4
|18th
|Huntisity, Finessen & Envader
|41.2
|19th
|Intechs, blaztcitys, and BuLieVe
|38.4
|20th
|ZLaner, ClutchBelk, and Destroy
|36.8
I will keep updating this article as WSOW 2023 continues to progress, including future regional stage finals.