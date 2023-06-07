WSOW leaderboard: Standings, scores, and results for WSOW 2023

We got you covered for every step of the way in WSOW 2023.

The World Series of Warzone logo on a orange, black, and blue background
Image via Activision

The World Series of Warzone North America Stage One final began today, but I find it can be pretty daunting to keep up with all of the players and their squads without a WSOW 2023 leaderboard. So I made one.

There’s so much to play for, most importantly the $150,000 prize pool for today’s trios matches. The teams will play six maps, at the end of which the first-place team will win $30,000, while the second-place team will walk away with $21,000. All teams within the top 20 (of 50 total trios) will earn some prize money from today’s WSOW NA Stage One final.

Enough rambling from me, though. Let us have a look at the up-to-date WSOW 2023 leaderboard. All scores and placings are courtesy of the World Series of Warzone.

WSOW 2023 leaderboard

NA Stage One Final top 20 standings (through four maps)

RankTeamScore (* indicates map victory)
FirstOMiT Adrian, Aydan, and Rated92.4*
SecondAlmond, TOMMEY, and Newbz89.2
ThirdEbatez, zSmit, and Djmas78.0
FourthRyda, ＠Arrayyz, and EYEQEW77.8*
FifthHusKerrs, S c u m m N, and UnRationaL74.2*
SixthShifty, skullface, and soka73.8*
SeventhLocksteel, Juju 乂, and TD Deniro66.0
EighthKnofoe, Dongy, and Vonbot62.8
NinthHeycHocoLaTe, Strixy & ttv jonnybro2358.4
10thJCBABY, OakBoi, and AlmightyTJ57.0
11thJtecc, elolam, and OMiT Tenux-54.0
12thClamp, OMiT Sage, and Biffle53.4
13thFaZe Doozy (Swagg), zColorss, and SuperEvan51.4
14thLymax, JoeWo, and bbreadman50.8
15thFlxnked, iSmixie, and aHTracT-48.8
16thSebas, JDevise, and MrDaft47.6
17thColony2k, WatchWaldo, and treq47.4
18thHuntisity, Finessen & Envader41.2
19thIntechs, blaztcitys, and BuLieVe38.4
20thZLaner, ClutchBelk, and Destroy36.8

I will keep updating this article as WSOW 2023 continues to progress, including future regional stage finals.

About the author

Preston Byers

Associate editor. Co-host of the Ego Chall Podcast. Since discovering esports through the 2013 Call of Duty Championship, Preston has pursued a career in esports and journalism, most notably with Dot Esports. He graduated from Youngstown State University with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2021.

More Stories by Preston Byers