WSOW leaderboard: Standings, scores, and results for WSOW 2023

The World Series of Warzone North America Stage One final began today, but I find it can be pretty daunting to keep up with all of the players and their squads without a WSOW 2023 leaderboard. So I made one.

There’s so much to play for, most importantly the $150,000 prize pool for today’s trios matches. The teams will play six maps, at the end of which the first-place team will win $30,000, while the second-place team will walk away with $21,000. All teams within the top 20 (of 50 total trios) will earn some prize money from today’s WSOW NA Stage One final.

Enough rambling from me, though. Let us have a look at the up-to-date WSOW 2023 leaderboard. All scores and placings are courtesy of the World Series of Warzone.

NA Stage One Final top 20 standings (through four maps)

Rank Team Score (* indicates map victory) First OMiT Adrian, Aydan, and Rated 92.4* Second Almond, TOMMEY, and Newbz 89.2 Third Ebatez, zSmit, and Djmas 78.0 Fourth Ryda, ＠Arrayyz, and EYEQEW 77.8* Fifth HusKerrs, S c u m m N, and UnRationaL 74.2* Sixth Shifty, skullface, and soka 73.8* Seventh Locksteel, Juju 乂, and TD Deniro 66.0 Eighth Knofoe, Dongy, and Vonbot 62.8 Ninth HeycHocoLaTe, Strixy & ttv jonnybro23 58.4 10th JCBABY, OakBoi, and AlmightyTJ 57.0 11th Jtecc, elolam, and OMiT Tenux- 54.0 12th Clamp, OMiT Sage, and Biffle 53.4 13th FaZe Doozy (Swagg), zColorss, and SuperEvan 51.4 14th Lymax, JoeWo, and bbreadman 50.8 15th Flxnked, iSmixie, and aHTracT- 48.8 16th Sebas, JDevise, and MrDaft 47.6 17th Colony2k, WatchWaldo, and treq 47.4 18th Huntisity, Finessen & Envader 41.2 19th Intechs, blaztcitys, and BuLieVe 38.4 20th ZLaner, ClutchBelk, and Destroy 36.8

I will keep updating this article as WSOW 2023 continues to progress, including future regional stage finals.

