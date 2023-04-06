World Series of Warzone 2023: WSOW format, stage dates, and regions

The World Series of Warzone is returning in 2023 for an action-packed event, this time in Warzone 2.

The best trio teams in the world will be dropping into a series of matches throughout the year to decide who wins their share of the massive $1.2 million prize pool, this time in Al Mazrah.

Here are all the details about the 2023 WSOW, straight from Activision.

World Series of Warzone 2023 format

Image via Activision

Stage one: April and May

The first stage of the WSOW includes an in-game open, where players who have linked their GameBattles accounts can drop into the WSOW Trios playlist in Warzone 2. The playlist will be live from April 27 to 30, and the competition will take place from April 28 to 30 from 12pm CT to 4pm CT each day.

Then, the top 50 trios from each main WSOW region (North America and Europe) will move on to the stage one qualifiers, where the top 25 will advance to join up with 25 invited trios who will play each other in a six-map series for $150,000 at the stage one finals. The top 25 trios here will then advance directly to stage two.

Image via Activision

Stage two: June and July

Stage two will consist of another in-game open, stage two qualifiers, and stage two finals, following the same format as stage one. Further details about dates and more will be revealed at a later date.

Last-chance qualifiers: July

In a fun twist, the bottom 35 trios in each region’s stage two finals will be joined by 15 invited trios into a five-map series, where the top four trios will earn a spot at the Global Finals.

After the fifth map, the remaining 46 trios will drop into one final game and the winning team will punch their ticket to the Global Finals.

LATAM, APAC, and MEA Qualifiers

New regions are being invited to the WSOW for the first time, with more information coming soon.

Global Final and $100K #SoloYOLO Drop: September

In September, it all comes down to the final set of matches. For the first time, the event will take place on LAN. Further details about the Global Final are coming at a later date.

World Series of Warzone 2023 scoring

Image via Activision

Players looking to take home the lion’s share of the big prize pool will need to rack up kills while also placing well in the matches throughout the event.

Here’s how scoring works in the World Series of Warzone:

Each kill: One WSOW point

Placement multipliers:

First place: x2 points

x2 points Second through fifth place: x.18 points

x.18 points Sixth through 10th place: x1.6 points

x1.6 points 11th through 20th place: x1.4 points

x1.4 points 21st through 35th place: x1.2 points

x1.2 points 36th through 50th place: x1 points

World Series of Warzone 2023 prize pool

Image via Activision

The grand total for the prize pool for the 2023 WSOW is $1.2 million. Here’s how it breaks down over the different events throughout the year.

Regional Finals

The total prize pool for the Regional Finals is $150,000, broken up over the top 25 teams.

Screengrab via WSOW

Global Finals

For the Global Finals, the prize pool balloons to half a million dollars spread out over the top 25 teams.

Screengrab via WSOW

$100K #SoloYOLO Drop

For the instant classic #SoloYOLO game, where all competitors compete with only one winner taking home the grand prize, it’s all in the name. The winner of one game will win the entirety of the $100,000 pool.

This article will be updated with more information on WSOW 2023 when it becomes available.