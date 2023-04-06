World Series of Warzone makes triumphant return alongside start of MW2 season 3

If you’re a Call of Duty fan who has been itching to prove your skills on the battlefield with a pair of your friends, then some good news is on the way.

The World Series of Warzone is now set to return for the first time this year, bringing a ton of more prizes, more regions, and the first-ever in-person global final, Activision announced today. Every team that wishes to take part in the WSOW will need a good-standing GameBattles account so that their progress can be tracked within the open WSOW Trios playlist in Warzone 2.

The opening playlist will be open from April 27 to 30, where both North American and European players will compete. During this time, every team’s score will be made up of their 10 best-scoring games, and only games that began during the official competition times will count toward their overall score in the leaderboards.

Teams must also only play with the three contestants they signed up with, since those are the only games that will count for points. The top 50 teams of the region will advance to the stage one qualifiers, which will take place the following month.

After the second stage, which is set to take place this coming summer, the top 50 teams taken from all nine regions from around the world will travel to the Global Final, which will be live and in-person this coming September. Every team that qualifies for this grand event will be given travel and hotel accommodations by the organizers. Overall, this entire year of the World Series of Warzone will feature a whopping $1.2 million prize pool, with $600,000 in prizes at the finals.

For any teams who need all the information around signing up, the point system, and the full schedule of events, Call of Duty has all the details about the biggest Warzone event of the year.