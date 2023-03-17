How to fix ‘There was a problem logging in (Code 34203)’ error in Diablo 4

The Diablo IV beta is finally here and players are logging into the game en masse as the servers go live across the world. But a large number of players are being met with errors and are unable to log in to the game for unknown reasons. As players wait for official word from Blizzard, many are curious about how to fix these errors for themselves.

If you’ve faced the “There was a problem logging in (Code 34203)” error, it’s likely due to the sheer number of people trying to log in to the game for the first time all at once. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to fix the “There was a problem logging in. (Code 34203)” in Diablo IV.

Best ways to fix error code 34203 in Diablo 4

At time of writing, there has been no official word from Blizzard on how to resolve these login issues, so players will need to test out some tried-and-true methods. For starters, make sure that you’re sitting through the queue so you don’t lose your place in line since it seems to only be getting longer for the time being.

Some options to resolve this error can include:

Restarting Diablo IV when you get the error

Restarting your Battle.net application

Attempt to rejoin when more people in your region are offline

Other than that, we’ll likely have to wait for official word from Blizzard about the state of the servers and if these login issues are likely to persist beyond the initial launch period. If this error keeps players from getting into the game for long, it will prevent more players from being able to experience the full Diablo IV beta as the developer intended it.