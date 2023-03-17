Why are Druid and Necro locked in the Diablo 4 beta?

Hell has arrived early via the Diablo 4 open beta early access period. Players who have pre-purchased the game or have a code that can be redeemed can begin playing the open beta as early as March 17, with open beta access opening to everyone else officially on March 24.

During the open beta, players should be able to play a huge portion of the game’s early game, including the entire prologue and first act. Players should be able to explore the entire opening zone Fractured Peaks with their friends in four-player co-op.

But players who got early access to the open beta have noticed that both the Druid and the Necromancer classes are unavailable to create or play, and they can only make a Sorcerer, Rogue, or Barbarian.

Why can’t I play Druid or Necromancer during the Diablo 4 beta?

You will be able to play Druid or Necromancer during the Diablo 4 open beta period, just not during the early access portion. Blizzard has said in its open beta guide that only the trio of Sorcerer, Rogue, and Barbarian classes can be picked during the early access weekend from March 17 to 19.

Druids and Necromancers should both be available to create during the main open beta weekend from March 24 to 26.

During the open beta period, players will be able to create up to 10 characters per Battle.net account, and players will not lose progress between the early access open beta weekend and the main open beta. But all characters made during the open beta weekends will be deleted after the beta concludes.