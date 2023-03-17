Diablo 4 is so close we can smell the Armored Destroyers around the corner. The gruesome, dungeon-searching RPG is only moons away from being in our grasp, and every Diablo fan around the world are beyond excited.

The official release date of Diablo 4 is June 6, 2023, but the Blizzard developers have so graciously provided ways to get a taste of the (most likely) beautifully crafted title. Players will be able to have a crack at the game in either the early access or the beta test.

For those of you eager to soak up what Diablo 4 has to offer, you’ll be able to test your might in the early access launch from March 17 to 19, and if you’re willing to wait a few excruciating days, the beta test arrives March 24.

How do I get the Diablo 4 early access and beta test?

Diablo 4 might feel like it’s years away, but it’s only days before it blesses our screens. To get early access to play Diablo 4, you’ll have to pre-order the title. It’s as simple as that. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to get early access to the open beta.

There are also unconventional ways to get a key for Diablo 4, including buying KFC online in America and participating in the Pray to Lillith competition.

The open beta is accessible to everyone, so you can download it when it becomes available on Battle.net.

Prepare your wallets, save up your paycheque, and break open your piggy bank as you’ll have to fork out some cash before the official release date to give it a go. The early access gives you two more days of beta testing to enjoy.

Here’s what you’ll have to do to get access:

Head over to diablo.com/beta

Log in to your Blizzard account

Enter your code (after you’ve pre-ordered the Diablo title)

Choose what platform you want to use the code for

Redeem your code

If you’ve downloaded the game on PC, it’ll automatically give you access to the beta once it’s released. For console gamers, you’ll be emailed a platform-specific code to download the game once the release of the early access draws near.

How to enter the Pray to Lillith Competitive

Diablo 4 is ramping up the hype around the game even further, announcing a competition for players who want to try to get an early access code. It runs for 24 hours, until Friday, March 17 at noon CT. Players who want to enter for the chance of a key should do the following:

Log into an account on Twitter

Quote this tweet from Diablo with a prayer or poem for Lillith

Wait 24 hours to find out if you were a winner of a key

Pray to Lilith for mercy and She may grace you with a #DiabloIV Open Beta Early Access code.



But know this: she’s a harsh critic.



Rules here: https://t.co/kway8bmJjm — Diablo (@Diablo) March 16, 2023

Keys will be given to the 10 people who are able to show “creativity, passion, humorousness, and/or uniqueness.” Winners will be contacted via Twitter DM, so make sure your DMs are either open or you’re following the Diablo account so they can message you.