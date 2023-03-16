Diablo 4 beta rewards: How to unlock and claim all rewards

Diablo have been fans eagerly awaiting the chance to get a sneak peek of Diablo 4, and it’s almost time. With the first round of beta ready to kick off on March 17, the pre-loads have already started. If you still haven’t downloaded your copy, you halve its size to ensure it installs just in time before the beta begins.

While Diablo 4’s beta won’t be the final product, it will likely be quite close to the June 2023 version, giving players a taste of the new features and gameplay in the meantime.

And, as an added bonus, players will be able to unlock some rewards for their efforts in the beta.

Here are all the Diablo 4 beta rewards and how to unlock them.

How to claim all rewards in Diablo 4 beta

Title Requirement Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic Item The Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic Item can be unlocked by reaching level 20 with a character Early Voyager Title Early Voyager Title unlock when players reach level 20 with a character Initial Casualty Title Initial Casualty Title unlocks when players reach Kyovashad with a character

To participate in the beta, players can either pre-order a digital edition of the game or visit a KFC to receive Early Access. If you miss out on Early Access, don’t worry, as there will be a second Open Beta starting on March 24.

The rewards will be distributed to eligible accounts in time for the game’s full release, so the two titles and the cosmetic pack should appear on accounts in early June.