Diablo 4 has seen a lot of hype in the last week building up to the release of the early access beta this morning. Now, players are logging in en masse, causing extensive queue times that are leaving many waiting over an hour before they can play. With this much time invested, some players are curious if their Diablo 4 progress will carry over at launch.

With characters being deleted as part of an error, it makes sense some would worry about whether or not this progress matters. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not your Diablo 4 beta access will carry over to the full game.

Will the Diablo 4 beta characters and progress carry over?

Diablo 4’s beta progress and characters won’t carry over to the full game, which means you’ll need to restart when the game launches in June. This is likely frustrating to players, but at least they’ll be going into the game with information about what to expect for the first two dozen levels and the world.

Progress between the early access and open betas may carry over, but Blizzard has made it clear that all players will start from a fresh slate when the title releases. All content will be unlocked at that point as well, so players may have a completely different experience than they did in either of the betas.

Players who can’t play the beta will start at the same place as those who do on June 6, 2023. That’s all the information you need to know about whether or not your Diablo 4 beta progress will carry over.