Players looking to join Diablo 4 have been hit with insufferable queue times and are needing to wait a long time to try the game out.

Queue times are varying depending on what time and area people are playing in and depending on who you speak to, it doesn’t look like blizzard once again expected this big influx of players to try out its game. You would think by now there would be extra server space and ways around this with World of Warcraft and Overwatch problems in the past— but here we are.

So, how long exactly should you be prepared to wait to play? Even if the game might just kick you out of your session minutes after.

How long is the Diablo 4 queue?

Currently, the queue to get into the game is at least 60-100 minutes long but it’ll likely decrease over time as fewer people play the game over the weekend and Blizzard hopefully stabilizes the servers. Some wait times to get in have been boosted due to errors kicking people out of the game and forcing them to queue up again to take part.

There aren’t any cheat ways through the queue either, you’ll just need to enter the game and leave it on in the background until you get a chance to re-sign into your world and play the game again. Hopefully, as time goes on server congestion will start to even out, and queue times should lower, but until then. Have some patience.