How to get Mantle of Mountain’s Fury in Diablo 4

The Mantle of Mountain’s Fury is a new Unique for Barbarians added in Diablo 4’s Season of Witchcraft and is a must-have for anyone utilizing the Hammer of the Ancients. If you’re looking for this item to bolster your build, we’ve got the details you need.

Mantle of Mountain’s Fury unique passive in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, The Mantle of Mountain’s Fury provides a significant boost to the Hammer of the Ancients ability, forming a seismic line that deals damage and slows enemies hit for four seconds—while Earthquakes it passes through explode for their total damage and are consumed.

Additional affixes can boost damage, increase Armor, increase the Skill Ranks of Hammer of the Ancients and Defensive Stance, and provide a chance for Earthquakes to deal double damage—so it’s a piece of loot worth farming for.

Where to get Mantle of Mountain’s Fury in Diablo 4

Target acquired. Image via Blizzard

Like other Uniques in Diablo 4, there is no guaranteed drop for the Mantle of Mountain’s Fury, and instead, you need to rely solely on RNG and luck. There are, however, ways to boost the odds of getting the item you are hunting for.

The best way to farm for the Mantle of Mountain’s Fury is to defeat the Beast in the Ice, which has the Mantle of Mountain’s Fury in its loot table with an increased chance of the item dropping once you have defeated it.

Repeatedly targeting bosses can get tedious and requires summoning materials, so you’ll be pleased to know that the Mantle of Mountain’s Fury can also drop in other activities. As usual, the best odds of getting Uniques come from Gathering Legions, World Bosses, Helltides, and Nightmare Dungeons, and increasing the difficulty will improve your odds.

From the above, there is a precise farming route you can utilize when hunting for the Mantle of Mountain’s Fury, starting with focusing on Nightmare Dungeons that are Tier 30 or higher. Although it’s not a guaranteed drop, completing Nightmare Dungeons can provide Distilled Fear—a necessary resource when summoning the Beast in the Ice.

You can also focus on completing Helltide Events and farming chests, which can drop the Mantle of Mountain’s Fury, so there are a few options to keep things fresh if you find the grind is starting to wear you down.

If you’re focusing on the Hammer of the Ancients skill in your build, you can also target other Uniques at the same time as farming for the Mantle of Mountain’s Fury, like the Fists of Fate, which also has an increased drop rate from the Beast in the Ice.

The Fists of Fate is the perfect partner to the Mantle of Mountain’s Fury, as attacks randomly deal one percent to (200-300 percent) of their normal damage. When combined with the Mantle of Mountain’s Fury with specific Affixes, Earthquakes can deal even more damage.

