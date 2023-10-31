How to get Distilled Fear in Diablo 4

Distilled Fear is a crafting item in Diablo 4 introduced as a part of the Season of the Blood update. If you want to summon the Beast in the Ice boss in Diablo 4, you’ll need to get your hands on Distilled Fear first.

Like most items, Distilled Fear has a drop rate, meaning you might need some grinding to finally get the item. This process will depend on your luck, but you can already have some in your inventory if you have been clearing high-level dungeons.

Where to find Distilled Fear in Diablo 4

You’ll need to complete Nightmare Dungeons tier 30 or above on the Torment world tier to get Distilled Fear in Diablo 4.

When you take down the final boss of a Nightmare Dungeon, you’ll have a chance to get Distilled Fear as loot. I could get enough Distilled Fear to summon the Beast in the Ice after 14 Nightmare Dungeons, and results may vary for other players based on their luck.

How to summon The Beast in the Ice in Diablo 4

If you have nine Distilled Fear in your inventory, you can summon Diablo 4’s The Beast in the Ice.

Go to the Occultist. Switch to the Craft Sigils tab. Craft a Glacial Fissure. Open your inventory and use the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil to start its Dungeon.

The Sigil becomes a dungeon key in your inventory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once inside the Glacial Fissure Dungeon, you’ll need to clear it until you get to The Beast in the Ice’s lair. The boss will appear as you enter, and the fight will begin. Since the Sigil sends you to a dungeon, you’ll only have four revives to beat the boss.

What is The Beast in the Ice’s level in Diablo 4?

The Beast in the Ice is a level 85 boss in Diablo 4. His signature attacks include an ice breath and a powerful leap. Throughout the fight, the boss will also disappear from time to time leaving minions behind that you’ll clear before advancing to its next stages.

