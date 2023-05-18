How to change World Tiers in Diablo 4

Difficulty levels in Diablo 4 are called World Tiers. When players start challenging themselves at higher difficulties, they earn more experience and gold, but the enemies become noticeably harder to defeat.

The change in gameplay difficulty will mostly be felt while completing dungeons where players will get to battle against elite enemies and bosses. Higher World Tiers will unlock more mechanics that players need to be aware of since tanking every hit won’t be an option.

Related: How to exit Dungeons in Diablo 4

In addition to the extra gold and XP, players also get to unlock more unique and powerful items. With plenty of powerful loot up for grabs, most Diablo 4 players strive to play in higher World Tiers which first requires a change to their existing settings.

How do you change your World Tier in Diablo 4?

Players can change their World Tier through the character select screen in Diablo 4. Choose your character and use the menu items located on the right side of your screen to change the World tier.

Screenshot via Blizzard Entertainment Screenshot via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’d like to change the World Tier after loading into Diablo 4, you’ll need to visit the World Tier Statue. During our playtests, we found one of these statues near the Cathedral of Light in Kyovashad, but more could possibly be revealed as players continue to progress through the game.

Players looking to play with friends in Diablo 4 should discuss their preferred World Tier before loading into an instance to avoid any conflicts. Doing so will be especially vital for players who play Diablo 4 in hardcore mode.

About the author