All Diablo 4 World Boss spawn times and locations

One of the most challenging tasks in Diablo 4 is defeating the game’s world bosses—but tracking them down is not an easy task.

World bosses come with varying difficulty but, when defeated, provide significant rewards that can significantly boost your character build.

Farming world bosses is not so easy either because they spawn in a variety of locations and at set times, meaning you cannot just reset and farm repeatedly.

Here’s everything you need to know if you plan to venture out and defeat these powerful bosses.

How to unlock world bosses in Diablo 4

World bosses in Diablo 4 will only spawn once you have completed the main campaign, so ensure you have done so before attempting to find these powerful bosses, otherwise, you will be wandering around endlessly.

World bosses only spawn at certain times and in specific locations, so you need to be in the right place at the right time.

Diablo 4 world boss locations and spawn times

Ashava the Pestilent

Ashava the Pestilent spawns in the Fields of Desecration. Screenshot via MapGenie

Ashava the Pestilent can be found in the Fields of Desecration, southwest of Hawezar. The nearest waypoints are Zarbinzet and Vyeresz.

Thankfully, players will receive a notification 15 minutes before the boss spawns, giving them time to get prepared and travel to the location.

Avarice, the Gold Cursed

Avarice, the Gold Cursed spawns in the Seared Basin. Screenshot via MapGenie

Avarice, the Gold Cursed can be found in the Seared Basin in the northeast corner of the Kehjistan region. The nearest waypoints are Jirandai and Tarsarak.

A notification will be sent 15 minutes before the boss spawns, allowing players time to prepare themselves, gather a crew together, and travel to the location.

Wandering Death, Death Given Life

Wandering Death, Death Given Life spawns in the Crucible. Screenshot via MapGenie

Wandering Death, Death Given Life spawns in The Crucible area in the easternmost part of the Fractured Peaks, which players may remember from the Beta as the spawn location for Ashava the Pestilent.

The nearest waypoints to Wandering Death, Death Given Life are the Bear Tribe Refuge and Yelesna.

Before the boss spawns, players will receive a notification 15 minutes beforehand to allow time to travel and prepare.

