How many acts are in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 is the latest addition in Blizzard’s beloved dungeon-crawling RPG. Much like previous editions of the game, doing a complete playthrough of Diablo 4 will take significantly longer than just completing the game’s main storyline.

Diablo 4 boasts a substantially longer campaign than its predecessors and also has a higher max level than the earlier games, making it the longest entry into the long-running series yet. Back on the familiar world of Sanctuary, you will once again face off against demons, devils, and everything in-between. If you are looking ahead of your playthrough, or just trying to see how much longer you have left, these are all the acts in Diablo 4.

All Diablo 4 Acts and game length

There are six total Acts in Diablo 4, as well as an epilogue and prologue. Each Act varies in length and content, and you can find each Act listed below:

Prologue: Wandering

Act I – A Cold and Iron Faith

Act II – The Knife Twists Again

Act III – The Making of Monsters

Act IV – A Gathering Storm

Act V – Secrets Bartered, Fates Sold

Act VI – Dance of the Makers

Epilogue – From the Wound Spilled

In total, the campaign should take 20 hours on average to complete if you focus solely on the main storyline. Of course, this will also depend on difficulty, as Veteran runs will likely take much longer.

Hardcore players will likely see the longest play time. Given that your character is immediately deleted upon death in this game mode, it is entirely possible that you have several long runs that exceed 20 hours before seeing the end of the game.

If you are trying to complete every side objective along the way, the approximate time to beat may be upwards of 100 hours. As a player who actively seeks out side quests and additional content, I’m already around 50 hours deep before reaching the halfway point.

