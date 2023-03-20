Diablo 4 max level: What’s the level cap?

After a decade, fans are excited by the launch of Diablo 4 and the Early Access and Open Betas. During the Beta periods, players can explore the Fractured Peaks of the Sanctuary by clearing hordes from dungeons, discovering delves, completing a portion of the main story, diving into side quests, and obtaining wondrous loot from fallen enemies. And there are also Altars of Lilith to be found, which grant experience and stat boosts.

While all classes will be available to play during the Open Beta from March 24 at 9 am PDT to March 27 at Noon PDT, players have been wondering whether there’s a level cap.

So, is there a level cap in Diablo 4?

What’s the level cap in Diablo 4?

In the Diablo 4 beta, there is a level cap. Once you hit level 25, your level won’t increase, even if you continue to earn experience through killing enemies, discovering Altars of Lilith, or completing dungeons and delves.

It’s important to note that even if you reach level 25, which doesn’t take too long, you can still play the game and explore the Fractured Peaks.

As there are ten character slots, you could try all five classes during the Open Beta and get them all to level 25 to see which suits your gameplay style the most. But it’s important to remember your characters will be deleted after the Beta period ends.

In an interview, Diablo 4 director Joe Shely and Rod Fergusson, the general manager of the Diablo franchise, commented that when the entire game is launched, players can create a character and raise their level to 100. And just by completing the main storyline, the character should reach level 50.

So, while there is a level cap of 25 in the Diablo 4 Beta, players can create a character and raise their level to 100 when the game has fully launched.