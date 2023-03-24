All Diablo 4 waypoint locations in Fractured Peaks

Diablo 4 is the long-awaited sequel in the Diablo franchise. From March 24 to 26, players can enjoy a small portion of the game during the Open Access Beta. Players can experience the Fractured Peaks, an area within the Sanctuary, as well as test out the five classes, explore dungeons and delves, and find the Altars of Lilith for stat boosts.

Even though players can only access the Fractured Peaks during this beta, it’s still a vast map, especially if you’re traveling on foot and haven’t unlocked a mount. This is why finding and activating waypoints is crucial.

So, where are all the waypoint locations in Fractured Peaks?

All Fractured Peak waypoints in Diablo 4

In the Fractured Peaks, there are seven waypoints that you can activate for ‘fast travel.’ Once you’ve activated the waypoints, they’ll emit a blue glow and appear as blue circles on your map.

The seven Fractured Peak waypoints include the following:

Kyovashad Waypoint – Located in Kyovashad. Nevesk Waypoint – Located in the Southwestern part of the Desolate Highlands. Nostrava Waypoint – Located in Nostrava Stronghold, but you must complete the Stronghold quest to unlock it. Menestad Waypoint – Located in the Sarkova Pass. Bear Tribe Refuge Waypoint – Located in the town, in the Western part of the Seat of the Heavens. Yelesna Waypoint – Located in the town, in the Southwestern part of the Gale Valley. Margrave Waypoint – Located in the town in the Southwestern part of Dobrev Taiga.

For the most part, unlocking waypoints is straightforward, but these are all seven waypoints in the Fractured Peaks in Diablo 4.