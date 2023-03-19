The Diablo 4 beta has been a considerable success, with players from across the world hopping in to experience the latest iteration of the classic strategy RPG franchise. One thing that becomes clear in the game is how tedious it can be to run everywhere on foot, with many players eager to get their hands on one of the mounts to get around faster.

Having a really cool animal to ride around on is one of the best parts of RPG games, with the added benefit of getting to places faster. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get a mount in the Diablo 4 beta.

Can you get a mount in Diablo 4?

As of writing, there doesn’t seem to be a way to get a mount in Diablo 4 during the beta, even though players can see horses in the Stables and see other characters riding around in the world. While not confirmed, it’s rumored that it will be part of a main campaign quest that unlocks the ability to purchase mounts, customize them, and upgrade their speed.

Based on what it says when you open the Stables, it seems like players will need to progress in the campaign until they reach the “Mount: Donan’s Favor” quest, but this appears to be walled off in the beta.

There is a lot of content that is gated off and will remain that way until the game’s official release date of June 6. When the game finally fully releases to players, there will likely be more information about how to get a mount in Diablo 4. For now, players will just need to occupy their minds while they run from place to place.

