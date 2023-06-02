You pre-ordered the game, so here's what you get for it.

Diablo 4 has arrived, and so has its special pre-order bonus content.

Players who took the plunge into hell with their wallets early on by pre-ordering Diablo 4 before its launch date have access to some exclusive items in-game, so you can let everybody know just how invested you are in the fight for Sanctuary.

Here’s how to grab the special exclusive items that you earned alongside your pre-order of Diablo 4.

How to claim Diablo 4 pre-order bonus content

To truly claim your pre-order items for Diablo 4, it’s going to take quite a while. Since the pre-order items are all related to your mount, you won’t be able to access them until mounts are unlocked way later in the game. It’s a bummer, but Blizzard explained its decision in a blog post recently.

I found this out when attempting to claim my pre-order items, only to be met with a message in big, red, bold letters saying “LIMITED ACCESS.” Players must complete the quest “Mount: Donan’s Favor” to gain access to mounts.

Sadly, that quest is not available until later in the game, not until you finish Act Three. So get out there, grind the story missions, and then you will be able to claim your pre-order bonus items.

These are the four unlockable pre-order bonus items for your mounts in Diablo 4:

Cathedral of Light horse mount. Screenshot by Dot Esports Temptation mount. Screenshot by Dot Esports Caparison of Faith mount armor. Screenshot by Dot Esports Hellborn Carapace mount armor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cathedral of Light horse mount

Temptation mount

Caparison of Faith mount armor

Hellborn Carapace mount armor

You can find all of the items at any Stable Master in the game, like this one below found in the very first city of the game, Kyovashad:

This is the Stable Master icon in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Scott Duwe

Oskar is his name and you can interact with him to customize your mounts. Here, you can customize your mount skin, your mount armor, and your mount trophy that will attach to the right side of your mount’s saddle.

The majority of these items are cosmetic and can be found in future store bundles, but these pre-order items are yours if you pre-purchased Diablo 4 before its launch date.

