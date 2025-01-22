Forgot password
Diablo 4‘s season seven is here, and it introduced a number of features, including a fresh currency called Coven’s Favor. Luckily for players, it’s quite easy to farm and can grant you some sweet loot.

Season of Witchcraft has added a few mechanics to Diablo 4, like 24 different Powers of Witchcraft that grant your character specific buffs. The latest season also makes it easier with the Coven’s Favor currency, which can be easily earned by completing simple side missions. Here’s everything you need to know about it and the rewards.

How to farm Coven’s Favor in Diablo 4 season 7

Once you tune in to the new season, you’ll be able to farm Coven’s Favor. You can do so by visiting the Tree of Whispers.

A character looking at the Tree of Whispers in Diablo 4.
Tree of Whispers is once again a major point. Image via Blizzard

Upon the first login to the latest season, you will actually receive a quest to speak to an NPC next to the Tree of Whispers. Doing so will start a quest chain, which will give you Coven’s Favor in return. East of the Tree of Whispers, there’s a board with that you can interact with to see your current reputation with the Coven and the rewards menu.

All Coven’s Favor rewards in Diablo 4 season 7

Usually, the rewards for collecting Coven’s Favor are common items, like crafting materials. But a few of them unlock new Powers of Witchcraft, which are also an essential part of this season’s gameplay.

RankIn-game descriptionReward
OneA simple cache containing Restless Rot, used to purchase Witchcraft from the Witches’ Altars, as well as a weapon and some common crafting materials.Restless Rot (Magic Reputation Cache)
TwoA chance for items and common crafting materials.
Coven Parcel (Common Reputation Cache)
ThreeUnlocks more Witchcraft powers for purchase at the Witches’ Altars.
More Witchcraft (Common Reputation Cache)
FourA box of Materials and Equipment to help you conquer the coming challenges.
Lesser Elements of Witchcraft (Magic Reputation Cache)
FiveUnlocks more Witchcraft for purchase at the Witches’ Altars.More Witchcraft (Magic Reputation Cache)
SixA box of materials and equipment to help you conquer the coming challenges.Lesser Elements of Witchcraft (Magic Reputation Cache)
SevenUnlocks more Witchcraft powers to purchase at the Witches’ Altars.More Witchcraft (Magic Reputation Cache)
EightContains an assortment of powerful items and common crafting mats.Legendary Coven Crate (Legendary Reputation Cache)
NineContains an assortment of powerful items, including a guaranteed Unique, and common crafting mats.Unique Coven Crate (Unique Reputation Cache)
10A box of materials and equipment to help you conquer the coming challenges.Elements of Witchcraft (Rare Reputation Cache)
11A vile container filled with decayed flesh and generally repulsive items.Lesser Elements of Nemesis (Legendary Reputation Cache)
12Contains an assortment of powerful items and common crafting mats.Legendary Coven Crate (Legendary Reputation Cache)
13Contains an assortment of powerful items, including a guaranteed Unique, and common crafting mats.Unique Coven Crate (Unique Reputation Cache)
14Contains an assortment of powerful items and common crafting mats.Legendary Coven Crate (Legendary Reputation Cache)
15Contains an assortment of powerful items, including a Guaranteed Ancestral Legendary, and common crafting mats.Ancestral Coven Crate (Legendary Reputation Cache)
16A box of materials and equipment to help you conquer the coming challenges.Greater Elements of Witchcraft (Legendary Reputation Cache)
17Contains an assortment of powerful items and common crafting mats.Legendary Coven Crate (Legendary Reputation Cache)
18A vile container filled with decayed flesh, rotten eggs, and generally repulsive items.Elements of Nemesis (Legendary Reputation Cache)
19Contains an assortment of powerful items and common crafting mats.Legendary Coven Crate (Unique Reputation Cache)
20Contains 3 guaranteed Ancestral Legendaries and a Resplendent Spark.Resplendent Coven Crate (Mythic Unique Reputation Cache)
