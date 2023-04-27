Blizzard clarifies how to unlock mounts in Diablo 4 after blog post error

A clarification to a recent Diablo 4 blog post has players looking forward to riding their mounts in-game letting out a sigh of relief.

In an April 24 post, Blizzard said ridable mounts in Diablo 4 were not unlockable until the main questline was completed. Apparently, the wording was incorrect, and mounts are instead found within their own quest during the main storyline.

Clarifying, @Kotaku and others didn't get it wrong. They reported on the original blog, and we corrected it. Our bad and I didn't know the original blog was confusing and changed. Didn't mean to call anyone out. I'll delete the tweet in a bit once folks see this. — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) April 27, 2023

Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard, issued an apology and clarification to Kotaku editor-in-chief Patricia Hernandez today after the site reported that mounts weren’t unlockable until the main questline was finished.

Ybarra said the blog post has been “corrected” and the company didn’t know that “the original blog was confusing” after he attempted to correct Kotaku’s article.

“Unlocked through completing a questline as you progress naturally through the main story campaign, mounts have an assortment of customization options available to them, such as different types of mounts, armor, and trophies,” the blog post now says. “Once a mount is unlocked, it can be used in all game modes for any and all characters the player creates.”

Blizzard has since confirmed to Kotaku that once a mount is unlocked on one character, players can then use it on any other character and in any of the game’s modes.

“While we want our players to be able to get to where they want to go, there are so many meaningful encounters to experience from local events to strongholds to dungeons that we don’t want players to miss,” Blizzard said.

Players have been wondering about how mounts are unlocked and used since the game’s beta last month, where mounts were inaccessible even though horses could be seen in stables in one of the beta’s locations.

Diablo 4 launches in early access on June 2 and will be available worldwide for everyone on June 6.