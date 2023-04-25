Diablo 4’s Hardcore PvP confirmed to bring the worst punishment to defeated characters

Diablo 4 is expected to be a monumental launch on June 6, with millions of fans from across the world logging into the game over the two beta weekends last month. However, even the biggest threats from the beta won’t prepare players for the consequences of the hardcore mode. As confirmed by a Blizzard employee, players who die in the Hardcore mode in PvP will lose their character forever.

A content creator on Twitter that goes by Rizarjay asked the global community development manager Adam Fletcher what happens when a player character dies in PvP. In response, he states that the character will then be deleted from the service forever. This means that once you are killed, you’ll never be able to play that same character ever again.

This increases the stakes substantially, as players will likely have to level to a certain point to unlock PvP. If dying at that point deletes their character, they will have to use an alternate or make a new character and get it leveled to the same point to try again. If you’re going to use a character to get through all the story content, you might want to keep them separate from any Hardcore PvP characters.

It’s a really cool feature that will make each victory that much sweeter, with a character dying being remembered for their legacy and the battles won. It also plays into Diablo seemingly encouraging players to make a variety of characters, each of them offering unique playstyles in their own right.

Many good characters will be lost because of this game mode, but at least they’ll go out in a blaze of glory, leaving you to fight for another day.