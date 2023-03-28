Diablo 4 unique items: All uniques and their effects

Diablo 4 is still several months out, but the recent open betas have given prospective players their first glimpse at the upcoming title’s gameplay. Mythic items were previously a stable of the long-running dungeon crawler, though these items have notably been replaced by Unique items. While Unique items function the same as Mythics, Diablo 4 has released an entirely new batch during its beta stages.

Currently, there are six known Unique items in Diablo 4. Likely, Blizzard will add tons of new Unique items after the game is released and future expansions roll out. Unique items are powerful pieces of armor or weapons that also come with an additional effect.

These items also have the tendency to be exclusive to specific classes, though some general Unique items for all classes do exist.

If you are hunting for Unique items in Diablo 4, this is everything that you need to know.

All Unique Items in Diablo 4

