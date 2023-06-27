The rarest items in Diablo 4 and how to get them

There is plenty to find and grind for in Diablo 4, including the items that are classed as super-rare and rank as the rarest in Sanctuary.

Diablo 4 players have an array of items and equipment to hunt for, with the best level of these being unique. Limited to World Tier Three and above, unique items come with affixes that cannot be found anywhere else in the game. It doesn’t end there though, as Diablo 4’s lead class designer, Adam Jackson, has revealed the six unique items that fit the super-rare category and are the hardest items to come across.

We’ve gathered everything you need to know about each of these six items, including tips on how you can farm for the rarest items in Diablo 4.

Doombringer

A weapon with huge boosts. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Doombringer sword in Diablo 4 provides a massive boost to both damage output and survivability, increasing your total amount of health and providing a chance to heal. With affixes that provide 17.5 percent Critical Strike Damage, up to 19.5 percent Core Skill Damage, and up to 17.5 percent Damage, the Doombringer sword will significantly improve any build.

On top of that, defensive affixes provide up to a five percent chance to heal up to 941 health on lucky hit and a boost of up to 26 percent of Maximum Life, with all of these affixes coming before the unique one is even taken into consideration.

Doombringer’s unique affix provides up to a 25 percent chance to deal 5,822 Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage done by 20 percent for five seconds on Lucky Hit.

The Grandfather

A massive boost to your firepower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like the Doombringer, The Grandfather in Diablo 4 provides a huge boost to damage output, though this takes it to an entirely new level with the massive increases it provides across the board.

The Grandfather is a two-handed sword that has a massive 2,484 Damage Per Second and increases your Critical Strike Damage by 35 percent. If that isn’t enough, you also have up to a 56 percent damage increase.

Other affixes provide up to 2,717 Maximum Life and can boost All Stats by as much as 72, while the Grandfather also ignores Durability Loss.

The Grandfather’s unique affix provides another mammoth boost to damage output, as it increases your Critical Strike Damage by up to 100 percent.

Ring of Starless Skies

Good luck finding this one! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ring of Starless Skies in Diablo 4 provides an array of boosts to any build, ranging from Resistances to Damage output, as well as a unique affix that reduces Resource Cost.

To start with, the Ring of Starless Skies provides 25 percent Resistance to both Cold and Fire, providing a considerable boost to survivability, before the focus of this unique switches from defensive to highly offensive.

Affixes provide up to six percent Lucky Hit chance, up to five percent Critical Strike Chance, up to 21 percent Critical Strike Damage, and up to 19.5 percent Core Skill Damage, allowing you to increase the punishment you dish out to enemies.

The unique affix on the Ring of Starless Skies is another huge boost, with each consecutive Core Skill cast reducing the Resource cost of your next Core Skill by up to 12 percent, which stacks up to a maximum of 40 percent.

Andariel’s Visage

A must-have item worth the grind for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Andariel’s Visage is a unique helm in Diablo 4 that is particularly useful for any build focusing on high-paced damage output and poison. Andariel’s Visage increases all stats by as much as 18, while also providing up to 10 percent Attack Speed, up to two percent Life Steal and up to 45.5 percent Poison Resistance.

On top of this, Andariel’s Visage has a powerful unique affix that gives up to a 20 percent chance to trigger a poison nova that applies 10,077 Poisoning damage over five seconds to enemies in the area.

As my main is a Rogue utilizing poison traps, this is one unique in particular I really want to get my hands on.

Harlequin Crest

One of the best items in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Harlequin Crest is another unique helm in Diablo 4 that significantly improve the survivability of any build with a number of powerful affixes.

First off, the Harlequin Crest provides up to 1,359 additional Maximum Life and up to a 10 percent Cooldown Reduction, allowing you to take more hits from enemies and cast your abilities more often. To help with the increased amount of skill casting you will do with the Harlequin Crest, another affix provides up to a 12 percent increase in Resource Generation, then topping it off with an increase of up to 28 on all stats.

The unique affix on Harlequin Crest provides up to a 20 percent Damage Reduction, as well as an increase of four Ranks to all Skills.

Melted Heart of Selig

Boost your survivability significantly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Melted Heart of Selig is a unique Amulet in Diablo 4 that provides a boost to Resistances, damage output, and Resource Generation, making it the perfect fit for any build.

First of all, the Melted Heart of Selig provides 18.5 percent Resistance to All Elements, allowing you to face off against enemies with those annoying abilities for either longer without having to retreat.

The Melted Heart of Selig also increases all stats by up to 18, increases Core Skill Damage by as much as 19.5 percent, increases Damage while Healthy by up to 23.5 percent, and improves Resource Generation by up to 12 percent.

To cap it all off, the unique affix on the Melted Heart of Selig provides 30 percent Maximum Resource and, when you take damage, you lose as little as three Resource for every one percent of Life you would have lost instead.

How to get the rarest items in Diablo 4

Unique items are already difficult to get your hands on in Diablo 4 but the six rarest items in the game knock this up a notch, with additional requirements in order to have any chance of them dropping.

Firstly, you must be in World Tier Four in Diablo 4, as these uniques are exclusive to the highest difficulty level in the game. While some unique items can be found in World Tier Three, these six are not among them. You will then need to defeat enemies that are at least level 85, as anything lower cannot drop these uniques, and, unlike other uniques, these cannot be found by opening chests or destroying items.

It has been confirmed by the devs when you find a unique, having met these requirements, there is a chance for the drop to be one of these six items instead.

Therefore, the best way to farm these super-rare uniques is to focus on content that provides the most unique items per time spent playing. As such, we recommend farming Nightmare Dungeons if you’re on the hunt for these uniques.

While other aspects can often provide quicker access to uniques, like Helltides, they are usually due to the fact you can get them as rewards for completing events and unlocking chests. Given these six super-rare items are locked to defeating enemies, that becomes obsolete.

When running Nightmare Dungeons, you need to ensure you are at the required Tier for level 85 enemies to spawn, as it will not scale to your level. As such, ensure your Nightmare Sigils are at least Tier 32 before venturing out on your adventure.

