The journey to improve your build in Diablo 4 is never truly over, particularly with unique items like the Ring of Starless Skies to grind for.

With affixes that provide a considerable boost to damage output, as well as a unique affix that reduces the resource cost of Core Skills, the Ring of Starless Skies is a must-have item for any class in the game.

Grabbing this rare piece of loot is not an easy task, however, as it is one of the rarest items in Diablo 4, but we’re here to help with everything you need to know about how to get the Ring of Starless Skies.

What is the Ring of Starless Skies in Diablo 4?

Good luck finding this one! Screenshot via Blizzard Entertainment

The Ring of Starless Skies is a unique ring in Diablo 4 that can be used by any class. It has the description: “Yours is the power to pluck the stars from the heavens with the ease of a child gathering fruit from the bough.”

The Ring of Starless Skies comes with affixes, increasing Critical Strike Chance, Lucky Hit Chance, Core Skill Damage, and Critical Strike Damage, which culminates in a powerful boost that is welcomed by any class in the game.

Like every unique in Diablo 4, the Ring of Starless Skies has an affix that cannot be found anywhere else in the game. It reads: “Each consecutive Core Skill cast reduces the Resource cost of your next Core Skill by [8 to 12 percent], up to a maximum of 40 percent.”

The lead class designer for Diablo 4, Adam Jackson, confirmed in a tweet that the Ring of Starless Skies is one of the six rarest unique items in the game.

How to get the Ring of Starless Skies in Diablo 4

Unique items like the Ring of Starless Skies in Diablo 4 cannot be guaranteed drops, and instead drop randomly throughout the game world when you defeat enemies, open chests, or destroy items.

In the case of the Ring of Starless Skies, there are also a number of requirements that must be met.

Firstly, the Ring of Starless Skies is a unique item that only drops in World Tier 4, specifically from enemies level 85 or higher. While World Tier 3 provides some unique drops, the Ring of Starless Skies is excluded from the drop pool.

If you’re in World Tier 4 and are looking to maximize your chances of seeing this item drop, you should first ensure you are level 82 or higher, as that will result in level 85 enemies spawning. If you are level 85 yourself, then all enemies will be at the required level.

I recommend then focusing on aspects of the game that provide a wide array of elite enemies to defeat. Helltide events are a great option, particularly as you can use Abherrant Cinders to get even more gear, but Nightmare Dungeons with a high number of elite enemies are probably better in this case.

That is because the chests you encounter during Helltide events and from event rewards cannot contain the Ring of Starless Skies, as it has been confirmed that this item only drops when you defeat an enemy.

