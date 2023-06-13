Diablo 4 Fallen Temple: How to find and beat the Capstone Dungeon

The array of tasks to complete in Diablo 4 is seemingly never-ending and few present as much of a challenge as the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon.

Standing as the second Capstone Dungeon for players, the Fallen Temple is the gateway to tougher fights and better gear in Diablo 4, but completing it may take its toll on any player.

Completing the Capstone Dungeon is a necessary requirement for anyone looking to test themselves in World Tier Four, the highest difficulty level in Diablo 4, though the Fallen Temple is a significantly harder test than the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon in Kyovashad, which unlocked World Tier Three.

Fear not though, as we’ve collected everything you could ever need to prepare and beat this monstrous challenge.

How to unlock Diablo 4 Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon

There are a few necessary steps to unlock the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in Diablo 4, the first of which is to beat the campaign.

Players will then need to beat the first Capstone Dungeon, the Cathedral of Light, to unlock World Tier Three, which is where the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon is unlocked.

Access to the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon is provided immediately after unlocking World Tier Three, though the dungeon itself is set to level 70 and we recommend you level your character to a similar number before attempting to take on this challenge.

Where to find the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in Diablo 4

All roads lead to Elias. Screenshot via MapGenie

The Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in Diablo 4 can be found in the Dry Steppes region, the westernmost portion of the map.

In this region, the Fallen Temple can be found to the east. The nearest waypoint to fast travel to is Fate’s Retreat in Chambatar Ridge, the same region as your target destination.

Alternatively, you can begin your journey in Menested and approach the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon from the opposite location.

How to beat the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in Diablo 4

With three encounters and one boss fight, the Fallen Temple presents a much harder challenge than the Cathedral of Light, so we recommend ensuring you’re at least level 68 and have a capable build on your character.

The final boss is particularly tough but, fortunately, you have unlimited revives to beat them. We still recommend tackling the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon with a group though.

Fallen Temple begins with a player choice, allowing you to select which encounter you will complete first. If you go to the left, you must reach the end of the section and survive an ambush, whereas to the right you must destroy an idol after reaching the end of the section.

Both encounters provide a debuff, so it’s your choice which you want first. Clearing the left results in a weakness debuff, causing you to take more damage if you haven’t defeated enemies recently, while clearing the right results in a crowd control debuff, causing stuns and the like to last longer than you.

While you have to complete both sides before advancing, and therefore eventually get both debuffs, I recommend starting with the left side first, because the crowd control debuff is more noticeable and annoying.

After the first two encounters, you’ll travel to the lower floor of the Fallen Temple, where you must slay elite enemies to collect Animus. If you keep killing, you’ll remove both debuff stacks and have a much easier time, so don’t solely focus on defeating the elites.

Once enough Animus has been collected, the boss entrance is marked on your map. Head there, kill the enemies that spawn, and deposit your Animus energy to unlock the path to the final boss. This is when you should restock on potions and pop any elixirs you plan to use.

How to beat Elias, Hatred’s Remnant in Diablo 4

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Recognize him from the campaign? You should, though he is a much sterner opponent than the last time you faced him. The battle consists of five different stages, increasing in difficulty.

In short, the closer you get to beating Elias, the more deadly he becomes. Fortunately, he has an easy stagger meter to break, so use that to your advantage throughout the fight to inflict maximum damage.

All of Elias’ abilities will be enhanced when he reaches half health, becoming even stronger, so be sure to remain mobile throughout and dodge as many attacks as possible. Most of Elias’ attacks can be tracked.

When he summons additional enemies, switch focus to them to clear the screen. This makes it easier to navigate and avoid attacks. Use stun abilities to create an opening, then inflict as much damage as possible.

Once defeated, the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon is completed and you’ll be able to access World Tier Four of Diablo 4.

