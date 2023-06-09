Where to find Feral’s Den in Diablo 4

There's a few steps you need to take to find this dungeon.

The Feral’s Den is one of the many dungeons Diablo 4 players can raid for items, goods, and an Aspect. More specifically, this is the dungeon you’ll want to raid as a Druid if you’re after the Aspect of Quicksand.

However, like some of the class-only Aspect dungeons, there’s a requirement you need to meet to get into the dungeon. Here’s everything you need to know about Feral’s Den, including where it is and what you need to do to unlock it.

Diablo 4: Where to find Feral’s Den

Feral’s Den is a werewolf and spider-filled dungeon found in Moordaine Lodge in Scolsglen.

If this is your first time in the area, you’ll notice this dungeon isn’t on the map—but a Stronghold is. To unlock Feral’s Den, you must complete the Stronghold, Moordaine Lodge.

The Corbach waypoint in Strand is the closest to this Stronghold and dungeon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tips for completing the Moordaine Lodge

Completing this Stronghold is relatively easy, but as there are quite a few mobs, you should have an AoE skill equipped.

Fighting the boss of the Stronghold is a little tricky, as you do have to be mindful of your positioning because you’re dealing with a crazed Druid. So you must dodge hurricanes, earthquakes, and mobs like werewolves. If you don’t have a lot of mobility, I recommend consuming either an Acrobatics Elixir or a Third Eye Elixir to help reduce your cooldown on Evade and increase your Dodge chance. I did this as a Necromancer, and since my class is relatively slow, having a lower cooldown on Evade meant I could use it more often and get out of the way of the multiple hurricanes swirling toward me trying to end my run.

Once you defeat the boss, you’ll ring the Shrine bell and notice Feral’s Den on your map in the area where you beat the boss. The Aspect of Quicksand is a Druid-only Aspect, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t complete the dungeon and get the Aspect.

It just means you won’t be able to use it on any other class but Druids, and thankfully, Aspects are account-wide, so if you do make a Druid character, you’ll be able to imprint it on the appropriate gear.

So, if you’re a Druid and need the Aspect of Quicksand or want to clear all the dungeons, you’re in for a bit of a fight to get to Feral’s Den.

