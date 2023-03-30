Diablo 4 Aspects: How to get them and power your gear

There are plenty of ways for you to increase your gear’s strength in Diablo 4. From upgrading a certain armor piece or weapon to enchanting it with a gem, your gear does not have to remain the same as when you first received it. However, perhaps the best way of powering your gear is to equip it with an Aspect.

Aspects are passive abilities that can be added to an armor piece or weapon in Diablo 4. These Aspects can be applied to certain gear, depending on what they are and each class has specific Aspects that can only be applied to them.

However, there are also universal ones that can be equipped with gear regardless of what class you are using. Fortunately for players, most of your Aspects transfer over to your account, so all of your 10 class slots will have access to those Aspects as you unlock them.

If you want to learn more about Aspects and what they do in Diablo 4, check out the guide below.

Fining Aspects in Diablo 4

In order to first start acquiring Aspects in Diablo 4, you need to complete a single dungeon. This will unlock the Codex of Power for your character, which is basically where all of your Aspects are held. Currently, in Diablo 4, there are over 100 different Aspects, with more likely coming after the game fully launches in June 2023.

You can view your Codex of Power through the character menu and see all of the Aspects you currently have available. However, you can also view Aspects in the character menu by scrolling over to the “Aspects” tab of your inventory.

The Aspects in the Codex of Power are the ones you unlock through completing dungeons. The Aspects in your inventory are the ones you have extracted from gear using the Occultist shop. Regardless of the method you use to receive an Aspect, you can then head to an Occultist shop to imprint it onto gear. This will then add whatever effect the Aspect features to that piece of gear, giving you access to that special ability or buff.

Imprinting and extracting Aspects in Diablo 4

The easiest Occultist shop to visit is on the western side of the Kyovashad. You can visit the shop there and either choose to imprint an Aspect onto a gear piece using the Codex of Power or an Aspect in your inventory. If you want to extract an Aspect so you can imprint it onto another gear piece, scroll over to the “Extract” tab at the Occultist’s shop.

Be warned, though, extracting an Aspect from a gear piece will permanently destroy that item. This process will also cost you a bit of gold.

Usually, the only gear pieces that will have an Aspect already equipped will be Legendary or Unique items. So if you don’t want to use the gear you receive but it has an Aspect on it, don’t salvage or sell it. Instead, you can extract the Aspect and use it again.

In order to imprint an Aspect onto gear, it will cost you Veiled Crystals, which are rare items that you can receive from salvaging gear or as loot drops. It will also cost a hefty gold sum to imprint an Aspect, so make sure you have the funds.

You should take your time when deciding what gear to imprint an Aspect on, as that will effect your character’s build as a whole. As long as you’re completing dungeons in Diablo 4, you will usually have a solid inventory of Aspects to choose from in the Codex of Power.