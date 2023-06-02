All voice actors for Diablo 4: Full cast list

The Diablo franchise is known for its incredible cinematics, along with its powerful voice performances, so fans have come to expect a certain level of excellence in the games from actors, leaving Diablo 4 with big expectations.
Blizzard Entertainment always pulls out all the stops when it comes to the production of its games, and Diablo 4 is no different. Boasting a killer cinematic campaign and addictive endgame, Diablo 4’s story is boosted by some incredible voice talent lending their skills to its protagonists and antagonists alike.
Here’s the list of Diablo 4’s cast of characters and their voice actors.
Diablo 4 voice actors: Full cast list
Diablo 4 voice cast – Lead cast
The lead cast list of Diablo 4 features many of the main quest-givers and NPC’s that you will encounter throughout your journey, both on your side and those on the side of Lilith and her hellacious army.
- Donan – James Goode
A member of the Horadrim, Donan is encountered in Eldhaime Keep in Scosglen.
- Elias – Anthony Howell
Also called “The Pale Man,” Elias is a mysterious servant of Lilith.
- Inarius – Gabe Kunda
A fallen angel, Inarius is “The Father” of all humankind, who he created alongside Lilith.
- Lilith – Caroline Faber
The Daughter of Mephisto and the Mother of Sanctuary. Diablo 4’s main villain.
- Lorath – Ralph Ineson
Another member of the Horadrim, Lorath is a key NPC in Diablo 4’s storyline and one of its main characters.
- Mephisto/Herald of Hatred – Steve Blum
The Lord of Hatred, Mephisto is one of the three Prime Evils and a recurring force throughout the series.
- Neyrelle – Judy Alice Lee
Neyrelle is a featured NPC found early on in Diablo 4’s story, a young girl found in the Yelesna Mines.
- Prava – Debra Wilson
The current high priestess of the Cathedral of Light, Reverend Mother Prava is the right hand of Inarius.
- Taissa – Cherise Boothe
An associate of Donan’s who brewed a potion for him that allows him to deal with his grief.
Diablo 4 voice cast – Player characters
- Barbarian Female – Laila Berzins
- Barbarian Male – Ray Chase
- Druid Female – Courtenay Taylor
- Druid Male – Andrew Morgado
- Necromancer Female – Elle Newlands
- Necromancer Male – Jesse Burch
- Rogue Female – Anna Koval
- Rogue Male – Andres Williams
- Sorceress – Maya Saroya
- Sorcerer – Joseph Balderrama
Diablo 4 voice cast – Quest companions
- Timue – Amira Ghazalla
- Vigo – Gavin Hammon
- Yorin – Thierry Mabonga
Diablo 4 voice cast – Additional characters
- Airidah – Isla Blair
- Asgail – Neve McIntosh
- Astaroth – David Lodge
- Brol – David Jung
- Daruuk – Donald Li
- Genbar – Artt Butler
- Iosef – Gideon Emery
- Khelit – Caleb Yen
- Meshif – Ramiz Monsef
- Nafain – Gordon Kennedy
- Orbei Abbot – Clive Mantle
- Oyuun – Momo Yeung
- Rathma – Scott Whyte
- Tree Whispers – Misty Lee, Daniel Ross, David Shaughnessy, Debra Wilson
- Vhenard – Ulka Mohanty
- Zolaya – Fiona Rene
Diablo 4 voice cast – Additional voices
These are some of the vast list of additional voices in Diablo 4. There’s some familiar names for Blizzard fans in here, including Feodor Chin (Zenyatta in Overwatch) and Darin De Paul (Reinhardt in Overwatch), and gamers in general like Jennifer Hale (Commander Shepard in Mass Effect), Robin Atkin Downes (Ballistic in Apex Legends), Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man), and Troy Baker (Joel in The Last of Us).