All voice actors for Diablo 4: Full cast list

The campaign is boosted by some incredible voice performances.

The Diablo franchise is known for its incredible cinematics, along with its powerful voice performances, so fans have come to expect a certain level of excellence in the games from actors, leaving Diablo 4 with big expectations.

Blizzard Entertainment always pulls out all the stops when it comes to the production of its games, and Diablo 4 is no different. Boasting a killer cinematic campaign and addictive endgame, Diablo 4’s story is boosted by some incredible voice talent lending their skills to its protagonists and antagonists alike.

Here’s the list of Diablo 4’s cast of characters and their voice actors.

Diablo 4 voice actors: Full cast list

Caroline Faber as Lilith is just one of the game’s many impressive voice performances. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 voice cast – Lead cast

The lead cast list of Diablo 4 features many of the main quest-givers and NPC’s that you will encounter throughout your journey, both on your side and those on the side of Lilith and her hellacious army.

Donan – James Goode

A member of the Horadrim, Donan is encountered in Eldhaime Keep in Scosglen.

Elias – Anthony Howell

Also called “The Pale Man,” Elias is a mysterious servant of Lilith.

Inarius – Gabe Kunda

A fallen angel, Inarius is “The Father” of all humankind, who he created alongside Lilith.

Lilith – Caroline Faber

The Daughter of Mephisto and the Mother of Sanctuary. Diablo 4’s main villain.

Lorath – Ralph Ineson

Another member of the Horadrim, Lorath is a key NPC in Diablo 4’s storyline and one of its main characters.

Mephisto/Herald of Hatred – Steve Blum

The Lord of Hatred, Mephisto is one of the three Prime Evils and a recurring force throughout the series.

Neyrelle – Judy Alice Lee

Neyrelle is a featured NPC found early on in Diablo 4’s story, a young girl found in the Yelesna Mines.

Prava – Debra Wilson

The current high priestess of the Cathedral of Light, Reverend Mother Prava is the right hand of Inarius.

Taissa – Cherise Boothe

An associate of Donan’s who brewed a potion for him that allows him to deal with his grief.

Diablo 4 voice cast – Player characters

Player characters speak often in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barbarian Female – Laila Berzins

– Laila Berzins Barbarian Male – Ray Chase

– Ray Chase Druid Female – Courtenay Taylor

– Courtenay Taylor Druid Male – Andrew Morgado

– Andrew Morgado Necromancer Female – Elle Newlands

– Elle Newlands Necromancer Male – Jesse Burch

– Jesse Burch Rogue Female – Anna Koval

– Anna Koval Rogue Male – Andres Williams

– Andres Williams Sorceress – Maya Saroya

– Maya Saroya Sorcerer – Joseph Balderrama

Diablo 4 voice cast – Quest companions

Timue – Amira Ghazalla

– Amira Ghazalla Vigo – Gavin Hammon

– Gavin Hammon Yorin – Thierry Mabonga

Diablo 4 voice cast – Additional characters

Airidah – Isla Blair

– Isla Blair Asgail – Neve McIntosh

– Neve McIntosh Astaroth – David Lodge

– David Lodge Brol – David Jung

– David Jung Daruuk – Donald Li

– Donald Li Genbar – Artt Butler

– Artt Butler Iosef – Gideon Emery

– Gideon Emery Khelit – Caleb Yen

– Caleb Yen Meshif – Ramiz Monsef

– Ramiz Monsef Nafain – Gordon Kennedy

– Gordon Kennedy Orbei Abbot – Clive Mantle

– Clive Mantle Oyuun – Momo Yeung

– Momo Yeung Rathma – Scott Whyte

– Scott Whyte Tree Whispers – Misty Lee, Daniel Ross, David Shaughnessy, Debra Wilson

– Misty Lee, Daniel Ross, David Shaughnessy, Debra Wilson Vhenard – Ulka Mohanty

– Ulka Mohanty Zolaya – Fiona Rene

Diablo 4 voice cast – Additional voices

This game had a lot of voice work done for it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are some of the vast list of additional voices in Diablo 4. There’s some familiar names for Blizzard fans in here, including Feodor Chin (Zenyatta in Overwatch) and Darin De Paul (Reinhardt in Overwatch), and gamers in general like Jennifer Hale (Commander Shepard in Mass Effect), Robin Atkin Downes (Ballistic in Apex Legends), Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man), and Troy Baker (Joel in The Last of Us).

