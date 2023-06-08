Try out these dungeons to get XP, gold, gear, and more.

As one of gaming’s premiere dungeon-crawlers, dungeons are an integral part of Diablo 4’s gameplay as every section of the story will require you to delve into caverns filled with enemies. Though there are dozens of dungeons found throughout the world of Sanctuary, there are a few that are undoubtedly the best to farm.

Since dungeons are so densely populated with mass amounts of enemies and bosses, these sites are the best areas to farm XP, loot, and gold. Thanks to Diablo 4‘s reset mechanic, you are able to run through completed dungeons as many times as you want too.

Though loot will likely be different with every run, some dungeons are more inclined to drop rare and legendary gear. These are our picks for the best dungeons to farm in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Dungeon Farming Guide

Forbidden City

Entrance to the Forbidden City. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Forbidden City is a dungeon found in the Sarkova Pass around the Fractured Peaks. The best way to get to this location is by visiting Menestad and venturing northeast. The main appeal of farming this dungeon are in the Enraged Spirit Knight and Animus Carriers, both of which can drop rare and legendary gear.

Champion’s Demise

You’ll need to venture far west to find this dungeon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Champion’s Demise is a dungeon found beyond the beginning zones of Diablo 4 and deep within the Dry Steppes. Champion’s Demise may be the dungeon packed with the most enemies out of any instance in the entire game.

The sheer number of marauders, spiders, and other assorted creatures make it a prime area to farm XP and possible legendary items. No matter your level, a single run through this dungeon is sure to garner massive XP gains.

Dead Man’s Dredge

You’ll find this dungeon pretty early on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dead Man’s Dredge is another dungeon found within the Fractured Peaks. This dungeon noticeably lacks any major bosses, though makes up for this by adding a wider number of enemies. This quantity over quality of enemies makes it another great location to run through multiple times. Between the Werewolves, Blood Magi, and Revenants, you get plenty of huge XP gains after a few runs.

This dungeon can also be found early on in Act One of Diablo 4, making it a great early option for those who immediately want to farm XP, items, and gold.

