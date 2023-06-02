How to get Crushed Beast Bone in Diablo 4

During your leveling journey in Diablo 4, it’s of the utmost importance to use every tool at your disposal to increase your power level. This includes collecting various reagents, gear, and similar bonuses. One of the most sought-after items in the early game is Crushed Beast Bones.

Used to craft potions and elixirs, Crushed Beast Bones are the main reagent Alchemists of the Sanctuary will be asking for. To use the perks Alchemists in Diablo 4 are offering, you need to be at least level 10 and complete a priority quest to meet with an Alchemist in Kyovashad and follow his further instructions.

One of many potions you can craft is a healing potion, serving as your main source of healing, especially in combat. Here’s how you can get Crushed Beast Bones, the most important Alchemy reagent needed for potions and elixirs.

What are Crushed Beast Bones used for in Diablo 4?

The main reason you’ll need Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4 is to upgrade your Minor Healing Potion to Light Healing Potion. You can do this once you reach level 30 and your next healing potion upgrade will be available at level 45. To make Light Healing Potion, you’ll need the following reagents:

20 Gallowvine

10 Biteberry

Five Crushed Beast Bones

470 gold

Other Alchemy recipes like Song of the Mountain, Chorus of War Storm of the Wilds, and Assault Elixrs use Crushed Beast Bones too. Don’t spend your hard-earned bones all at once. Instead, ration them accordingly, depending on your game plan.

How do you get Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4?

I scoured the Fractured Peaks looking for beasts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4 can be obtained by killing and looting various beasts, animals, and werecreatures. These monsters are normally found in colder areas of zones like Fractured Peaks, Scosglen, and Dry Steppes.

The drop rate, unfortunately, isn’t the best, and you’ll most likely leave dozens and dozens of carcasses behind you before you have five Crushed Beast Bones needed to craft at least one healing potion.

