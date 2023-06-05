How to find and clear the Flooded Mine cellar in Diablo 4

Try your luck and look for the Crushed Beast Bones in the cellar.

I know what brings you here. You want to clear the Flooded Mine cellar to farm Crushed Beast Bones for your Light Potion upgrade, right? I have good and bad news for you, my fellow Diablo 4 adventurer: The chest in the end of the Flooded Mine can drop this item, but it can also drop other Monster Parts instead—and at random.

I cleared the Flooded Mine cellar five times while writing this post, but it only dropped Crushed Beast Bones once. In two attempts, I got five Grave Dust from the final chest. I also received five Demon’s Heart one time, and a special event in another attempt that didn’t drop any monster part. So while I guarantee you can get Crushed Beast Bones from the Flooded Mine cellar, this one-to-five ratio proves why they are a rare drop.

Still, farming the Flooded Mine cellar was good for getting some Rare gear that I could salvage to upgrade other gear later. It was also decent experience for an easy, fast mini-dungeon clear. Here’s how I got there and cleared it.

Flooded Mine cellar location in Diablo 4

The Flooded Mine cellar is located south of Kyovashad, more precisely southeast of the Dobrev Taiga. It is a short walk from it, or even shorter if you have the Margrave waypoint unlocked, from where you can simply head east until you reach the Western Tunnels.

The Flooded Mine cellar location, south of Kyovashad and east of Margrave. Screenshot by Dot Esports The entrance to the Flooded Mine cellar. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once there, you will find the entrance to be a glowing hole on the ground. Get close to it and select it to enter the Flooded Mine cellar.

How to beat the Flooded Mine cellar in Diablo 4

Beating the Flooded Mine cellar means killing all mobs in a small room, including a bigger monster with a random buff. The only issue you may run into while clearing the area is that Bloated Corpsefiends plague the place and can deal a lot of poison damage, quickly draining your health. You must either stay at range to avoid contact or move constantly to not step on any poison pools they leave behind.

I also recommend bringing area-of-effect damage to take care of the small monsters while you focus on the big, buffed one. This will make clearing faster and easier, as I show in the video below.

Clearing the Flooded Mine cellar. Video by Dot Esports.

If you really want to farm the Flooded Mine cellar—which I see no point in doing, from my experience—just leave the area and wait about five minutes before entering again. The cellar will reset and you can clear it again for another chest and another shot at Magic monster parts.

Other cellars in Dobrev Taiga

If you want to go on a Dobrev Taiga cellar tour, there are two other cellars nearby that also drop Magic monster parts, including Crushed Beast Bones. They are the Hermit’s Abode, directly southwest of the Margrave Waypoint, and the Disturbed Grave cellar, to the northeast of this same waypoint and very close to the Flooded Mine, as shown on the picture below.

The Hermit’s Abode has lots of werecreatures to clear, which can also drop Crushed Beast Bones. In the Disturbed Grave, I found five Paletongues in the final chest, which are also used for potions.

The Hermit’s Abode (left circle) and the Disturbed Grave (right circle) locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

