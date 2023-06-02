I found Diablo 4 pretty straightforward in the early game, but meeting the Blacksmith was the first moment in the game world that I felt I had to make an important choice about my loot: selling or salvaging. I first gave salvaging a shot and realized materials were useless that early, so I sold it all. But making this decision a few levels later was a bit more difficult.

Before choosing one or another, consider your game state. In my case, I first sold all my stuff to the Blacksmith for enough gold to buy better gear and armor in Kyovashad. That was also before level 10, when you unlock upgrades from the Blacksmith.

When I was playing the campaign, though, I dropped the rare chest armor Command Work that gave me +6 to all my stats with an impressive—for my level—312 armor. No way I would replace that anytime soon. So I decided to give it an upgrade.

But there are a few other tips and rules of thumb you can follow to decide when to sell or salvage gear in Diablo 4.

When you should salvage gear in Diablo 4

Here’s when I recommend salvaging gear in Diablo 4:

You need the materials to upgrade another piece of gear.

You want to unlock its variant to transmog other gear into it.

The gear sell value is too low.

In the early game in Diablo 4, salvage gear only when you need materials to upgrade other gear that is rare or higher. These are the pieces that are worth upgrading since it will take you some time to find better replacements for them, so making them a little stronger with an upgrade is even better.

At any point, you should also salvage gear if you’re a fan of style wars and really want to transform any gear you’re wearing into the one you’re salvaging. Whenever you salvage gear, you can go to a Wardrobe, like the one in Kyovashad, to make any armor you’re wearing look like the one you salvaged.

A friend of mine in the Diablo 4 late game also reminded me that you might want to salvage spare legendary gear to get legendary materials such as Coiling Ward and Baleful Fragment, which are used to upgrade other legendary gear.

My last suggestion is to salvage gear that isn’t worth a lot of gold when selling. I usually do that when I see weapons and armor that are worth less than a percent of my current gold sum. For instance, if I have 20,000 gold and a common armor that is worth 100 gold, I will usually salvage it so I can use the materials in an upgrade in the future.

When you should sell gear in Diablo 4

Here’s when I recommend you sell gear in Diablo 4:

You need gold to buy other items.

You don’t have any gear or weapons worth upgrading.

You’re playing the game casually.

Selling for gold is the obvious reason. Check what the vendors have in stock and, if something expensive interests you, sell your spare gear so you can buy a new item for a major boost.

If you’re sitting on a bunch of Common and Magic rarity gear, you probably don’t want to upgrade them. These items drop quite often from enemies, making it likely that you will find stronger gear than what you have—or would have if you upgraded it—after a few more minutes of Diablo 4 madness. If what you are wearing is not worth an upgrade, your spare gear is probably not worth salvaging for materials either.

Lastly, the whole salvage-material-upgrade cycle can be a bit overwhelming for those who just want an easy and casual experience in Diablo 4. In that case, just sell your spare gear. You will eventually come across stronger gear in the shops or from enemy loot that will make up for the upgrades you have skipped.

Where to find a Blacksmith in Diablo 4

If you are struggling to find a Blacksmith to go through this whole process, I recommend returning to the first big town in the game, Kyovashad, and opening your map. Look for the hammer and anvil icon on the map, southwest of the waypoint. Right-click the icon so you can draw a path to the Blacksmith on your map.

Once there, you can even automatically salvage Common, Magic, and Rare gear if you want.

How to salvage gear at the Blacksmith in Diablo 4

To salvage materials once at the Blacksmith, select the pickaxe icon on the left screen and move it to your item list on the right screen. You can select any item in your inventory to salvage. If the gear piece has a pickaxe icon on it, it means that you will unlock a new visual in your wardrobe if you salvage it.

Take your time and play Diablo 4 normally until you finish the main quest that takes you to Kyovashad. That should take you an hour or two of gameplay at most. When there, continue following the quests until you are presented to the Blacksmith and unlock the ability to salvage items with him.

