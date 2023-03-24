How to salvage gear in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, your backpack will fill up with gear and loot in no time, and until you reach a point where you can massively upgrade your carrying capacity, you’re going to need to get rid of some things as you travel through the world.

The stuff you’re not sure whether to keep or not can go into your stash, but gear that you’ve outleveled or are replacing can be safely disposed of. If you’re short on coin, you could take your gear to an armorer or weaponsmith and sell it. But if you’re set on funds and need some more important crafting materials for upgrades, then you’ll need to do so some salvaging.

Thankfully, there’s someone who will do it for you, once you find them.

How can I salvage gear in Diablo 4?

Gear can be salvaged at any blacksmith, and most towns, settlements, and hubs will feature a blacksmith so that you can salvage gear throughout your journey without having to travel back to a central hub.

Before you can salvage your gear anywhere, you’ll have to complete the Diablo 4 prologue, which will result in you ending up at the main hub of Kyovashad in the Fractured Peaks region. Once there, you’ll be able to complete a side quest that unlocks the weapon/gear upgrading system, which will also let you salvage gear for the first time.

Talk to the blacksmith and go the Salvage section of their menu. There you will have a plethora of options for salvaging: you can salvage items one at a time, you can salvage all your items marked as junk, or you can salvage all items up to a specific rarity tier. Doing so will reward you with the appropriate amount of salvaged materials, which you can then spend along with gold to upgrade levels on gear and weapons in the future.