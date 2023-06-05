In Diablo 4, you will find various materials and resources that are necessary for different types of upgrades and crafting. Paletongue is one of these materials you’ll need to upgrade Potion and craft different Elixirs. Healing Potions and Elixirs can be used by all classes, and you will unlock new upgrade options while progressing.

While fighting different monsters across the map you will get different Monster Parts that are required to improve your Potions. Paletongue is a Monster Part, meaning you’ll need to find and fight specific types of enemies to acquire this material. If you are planning to become a powerful potion master in Diablo 4, you need to know where to find Paletongue.

Where to find Paletongue in Diablo 4

Defeat evil humans to get Paletongue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Paletongue is a Monster Part that can be found in the mouths of evil human enemies in Diablo 4. Enemies like the Arsonist. Since this item is a Monster Part, you can acquire it by defeating most of the evil human enemies around the map.

I found several Paletongues in areas like Bloodsoaked Cracks, Frozen Tunnels, Steadfast Barracks, and Cultist Refuge. Most of the evil human enemies in these areas drop the crafting item upon defeat.

Some of the tougher Elite enemies that can also give Paletongue are Captain Willcocks, Almunn Duke of Shadow, Trembling Mass, and more.

How to use Paletongue in Diablo 4

You can check the amount of Paletongue in the Inventory. Screenshot by Dot Esports Use the Paletongue to craft new Elixirs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use Paletongue, you need to visit any of the Alchemist shops found across the different regions in the Sanctuary. Paletongue is required to upgrade your heal to a Strong Healing Potion that gets unlocked after reaching Level 60. Likewise, you will need Paletongue to craft the following Elixirs at the Alchemist’s shop:

Elixir of Magic Resist

Elixir of Man-Slaying

Precision Elixir

Strong Precision Elixir

Potent Precision Elixir

Crushing Elixir

Strong Crushing Elixir

Potent Crushing Elixir

Heady Crushing Elixir

Elixir of Cold Resistance

Potent Elixir of Cold Resistance

Strong Elixir of Cold Resistance

Heady Elixir of Cold Resistance

Assault Elixir

Potent Assault Elixir

Strong Assault Elixir

Heady Assault Elixir

We recommend collecting Paletongue in bulk by defeating various evil human enemies found across the map. This way, you can craft different Elixirs at once without having to search around the Diablo 4 map to farm this Monster Part.

Where to farm Paletongue in Diablo 4

Frozen Tunnel is the best place to farm Paletongue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best and easiest farming spot for Paletongue is the Frozen Tunnel cellar located just south of Kyovashad. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see the exact location of this cellar.

Inside, you will face weaker evil human enemies like Arsonists, Slicers, and Firebrands. Likewise, you’ll also need to defeat Elite foes like the Thundering Marauder, Snowy Marauder, Bloodthirsty Slicer, and more.

The Frozen Tunnel is the closest one you’ll find to Kyovashad where you can farm enemies repeatedly to get Monster Parts, Gold, and high-level weapons.

