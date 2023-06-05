Diablo 4 has brought tons of new items and crafting materials that can be used to create a wide variety of weapons, armor, and more. Forgotten Soul is one of these salvaged materials that can be used to upgrade powerful items to make your gear even stronger.

Forgotten Soul is a crafting item that you will likely not need to know until you hit the later game content in Diablo 4. After we progressed through the main campaign and begin to collect Legendary items, we very quickly realized Forgotten Soul is arguably one of the most necessary resources if you want to upgrade your most powerful gear.

Considering the high value of Forgotten Soul, it can be extremely difficult to obtain. If you are looking to acquire Forgotten Souls in Diablo 4, this is what you need to do.

Diablo 4 Forgotten Soul Locations: Helltide Worlds Events

A Helltide Chest appears following a world event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to get Forgotten Souls is to complete Helltide events in Diablo 4. Helltide events only unlock once you have access to unlocked World Tier Three by ranking up to level 50 and completing the main storyline.

Once you unlock World Tier Three, you will begin to notice randomized world events occurring around the map. Helltide events are marked by Lilith’s army overtaking an entire region of the map across Sanctuary. These events will be hard to miss, given that a fifth of the map will be completely infested with demons.

Helltide Events will be marked on the map by a red outline. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During Helltide events, there are two main methods of acquiring Forgotten Souls. First, you can locate ore deposits dubbed Screaming Hell Veins during this event. Break open these ore chunks and you will have a chance to gain Forgotten Souls. Second, you can get Forgotten Souls from Helltide Chests.

Take it from us, Helltide events can be some of the most difficult encounters in Diablo 4. Not only will you need to fight off swarms of demons, but also face off against powerful bosses. Personally, I’ve died countless times in pursuit of Forgotten Souls. You should also note the drop percentage across Helltide Chests and Screaming Hell Vein ore are both quite low, so do not expect to be swimming in Legendary upgrades after just one event.

What are Forgotten Souls used for in Diablo 4?

Forgotten Souls are an end-game crafting item that most prominently allows you to upgrade Legendary gear. With Forgotten Souls, you can also re-roll gear stats. During my first run-through of Diablo 4, I basically never encountered Forgotten Souls as I rarely upgraded gear, but this item became essential during later game content.

You can upgrade Legendary gear at a nearby blacksmith. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have acquired Forgotten Souls, venture to the nearest town’s blacksmith and select your Legendary item of choice to upgrade. Before you upgrade, you will be able to see your weapon’s prospective stat increases.

Where to farm Forgotten Souls in Diablo 4

Helltide Events will pop up across all major regions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Farming Forgotten Souls in Diablo 4 can be tricky given that it only drops from Helltide events, which randomly spawn across the map. The best way to farm Forgotten Souls during Helltide events is to do what you’ve probably been doing all game: killing demons.

Helltide events last for one hour with a short break between demonic invasions, so you will be able to jump between Helltide events fairly quickly. Whenever in the fray, look to take down mini-bosses, loot Helltide chests, and find Screaming Hell Vein ore deposits. Do this and your Diablo 4 weaponry will soon be upgraded beyond belief.

