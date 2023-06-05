Fiend Roses in Diablo 4 are highly sought-after end-game items that are used to craft powerful elixirs and alter affixes on weapons, which is incredibly important when trying to min-max characters.

Affixes are weapon modifiers that do all sorts of things like increase damage or boost resistance to certain elements. You can find weapons that already have an affix on them, but if you’ve been as unlucky as I have, it’s often something useless. That’s where Fiend Roses come in.

A single Fiend Rose can be used to modify the affix via the Enchant Item menu. They are exceptionally hard to find, though. Much harder than Howler Moss or Coiling Ward. In fact, there’s only one way to get them reliably.

Fiend Rose location: Helltide events

You can find Fiend Roses in Helltide events, which are special world events that unlock after completing some prerequisites. You’ll need to complete the main story, change the game to World Tier Two if you weren’t already on there, complete the Capstone Dungeon, then change the tier to World Tier Three.

If you’ve done all that, Helltide events will start appearing all over the Sanctuary map. Affected areas have a red glow and the map points them out via an icon showing a red sword surrounded by flames, so it’s hard to miss them.

If you hover over the icon, it should say ‘The Helltide Rises.’ Screenshot via PlayStation Trophies

The first time I did a Helltide event, I assumed Fiend Roses would be everywhere because they grow on land affected by the Helltide, and there’s a lot of it. I couldn’t have been more wrong, though; they are actually incredibly scarce. Thankfully, when you do find one, it contains a bunch of them, which makes the process less tedious.

A Fiend Rose on the ground contains several of them. Screenshot via PlayStation Trophies

Where to farm Fiend Roses in Diablo 4

Helltide events can appear anywhere at random, so I can’t point you toward a specific location to farm them. That said, I found they tend to spawn close to Tortured Chests, which appear on the map. I had a lot of luck finding Fiend Roses in the area around Tortured Chests, so I’d recommend doing the same when you’re looking for this resource.

Tortured Chests appear as small white icons on the map. Screenshot via PlayStation Trophies

If you’re clearing out waves of enemies in the event, you can also use the Aberrant Cinders they drop to access the Tortured Chests. I opened a bunch of them and found a few contained Fiend Roses, so it’s a great idea if you want to be efficient.

