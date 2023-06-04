Armor and weapons are two of the most important aspects find Diablo 4. Having the best gear can make or break your experience, especially against difficult enemies. Thankfully, it’s possible to upgrade armor and weapons, although you’ll need a few ingredients to do so.

One type of crafting material that can be tough to find is Coiling Ward, which is needed to upgrade legendary armor. It took me a couple of hours to figure out how to acquire the rare material, which comes at a high price. Here’s a brief breakdown of how to get Coiling Ward in Diablo 4.

How do I get Coiling Ward in Diablo 4?

You can track how many Coiling Wards are in your inventory on the character screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to get Coiling Ward in Diablo 4 is by salvaging legendary pieces of armor. This means you’ll need multiple legendary items to salvage before you can upgrade your gear. Your best bet is to collect and save all legendary items you encounter so they can be salvaged at a later time. It’s also important to be absolutely sure you need to upgrade a piece of armor, as accumulating the necessary Coiling Ward is a difficult task.

You don’t need to worry about collecting Coiling Ward in the first few hours of Diablo 4. But each time you find a legendary item, make sure to save it for later when so you can upgrade mid- to late-game armor.

Consider switching to a harder world level when possible to increase the chance of rare drops. But expect a bit of a grind to fully upgrade your legendary armor.

