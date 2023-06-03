There is only one way to get this material.

The launch of Diablo 4 is upon us and players are looking to get the best possible gear, leading many to wonder how to get Baleful Fragments in the game.

To upgrade your weapons in the game, you will need a number of crafting materials, the most basic of which is iron and silver. While those two materials can be found easily, some of the more advanced ones require work.

To push a legendary weapon to its full power, players must undergo the upgrade process four times. For the first three, you will only need iron, silver, and Veiled Crystals, but the task gets harder for the final upgrade, as you will also need Baleful Fragments, one of the rarest materials in Diablo 4.

How to get Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4

Screenshot via Blizzard Entertainment

There is only one way to get Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4, which is to salvage legendary weapons, providing you with the crafting material you need to upgrade the same legendary weapons.

Finding legendary weapons takes a lot of grinding, with their drops coming down to luck. Completing dungeons, defeating bosses and running through Strongholds are the way to go, though it may take several attempts.

Once a legendary weapon is acquired, it is then down to you to decide whether it is one you want to use. If not, we recommend salvaging it to receive some Baleful Fragments rather than locking it away in your storage or selling it.

What is the drop rate of Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4?

Like many things in Diablo 4, receiving Baleful Fragments is not guaranteed, and you are left relying on RNG to get the materials you desire.

Some players have taken to Reddit to discuss the drop rate of the item, with one player reporting they had salvaged almost 20 legendary items without receiving a single Baleful Fragment.

It should be noted that Baleful Fragments do not drop when salvaging legendary armor and are only received when salvaging legendary weapons.

