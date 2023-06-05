Diablo 4 Helltide events explained: How to unlock and rewards

Helltide events are a new form of end-game content in Diablo 4 that promise challenging battles and valuable rewards. But in order to unlock this new activity, there are some requirements that you will need to meet.

In Helltide events, Lilith and her legion of demons take over an entire section of the map. The randomly selected region will be marked red on your world map and will noticeably be altered to become even more desolate and ruined than before.

Zones with active Helltide events will be highlighted red | Image via Dot Esports

Whenever active, you will have a set amount of time to enter the fray and help clear out the hordes of demons waiting for you. By slaying demons, mini-bosses, and clearing out the demon infestation, you can gain Legendary items, rare crafting materials, and other rewards.

Before venturing head first into the demonic fray, you should note that these events can be extremely challenging. Take it from me: I have died countless times in Helltide events already in pursuit of Legendary gear and upgrades. If you are looking to jump into a Helltide event in Diablo 4, this is everything that you need to know.

How to unlock Helltide events in Diablo 4

In order to unlock Helltide events, you will need to first complete the main storyline in Diablo 4. Given that Diablo 4 has an extensive main questline, this may take some time depending on your chosen difficulty. Next, you will need to access the World Tier Three difficulty.

Set your World Tier to 3 to unlock Helltide Events | Image via Dot Esports

Once these requirements are met, you will start to notice Helltide events appearing all across Sanctuary fairly regularly. Helltides last for one hour with brief periods between each demonic incursion, so do not be alarmed if one is not immediately active after loading in.

All Helltide event rewards in Diablo 4

Aberrant Cinders will be the most common drop from enemies during Helltide events in Diablo 4. After you have amassed at least 75 Aberrant Cinders, you can open Tortured Chests around the active Helltide area. Unopened Tortured Chests will spawn randomly across the Helltide afflicted zone, but will be marked on your map.

These Tortured Chests can drop a wide variety of items, ranging from simple Rings to Legendary items. Along with these items, rare minerals such as Screaming Hell Veins will appear and give you access to Helltide-exclusive crafting materials.

Considering the sheer value of the potential Legendary drops, valuable crafting materials, and other upgrades, farming Helltides will be essential to powering up your character in the late-game.

