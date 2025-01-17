All Diablo Immortal season start and end dates

Diablo Immortal is the fourth installment in Blizzard’s hit video game series and the first made for mobile devices. While console-owning fans initially viewed it negatively, and initial reviews were not exactly fond of the plot, the game is a massive hit. Following a 10-million-download launch in June 2022, the community is still going strong.

Set between the events of Diablo 2 and Diablo 3 in the timeline, Immortal also strays from its predecessors in business model and gameplay—it’s a free-to-play MMO.

Like most free-to-play titles, especially those that appeal to mobile gamers, this installment relies on battle pass seasons to keep a steady flow of new content. That means even more content for players who pay for a premium pass, of course.

Every single Diablo Immortal season. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Season number Start date End date 1 June 2, 2022 July 7, 2022 2 July 7, 2022 Aug. 4, 2022 3 Aug. 4, 2022 Sep. 1, 2022 4 Sep. 1, 2022 Sep. 29, 2022 5 Sep. 29, 2022 Oct. 27, 2022 6 Oct. 27, 2022 Nov. 24, 2022 7 Nov. 24, 2022 Dec. 22, 2022 8 Dec. 22, 2022 Jan. 19, 2023 9 Jan. 19, 2023 Feb. 16, 2023 10 Feb. 16, 2023 March 16, 2023 11 March 16, 2023 April 13, 2023 12 April 13, 2023 May 11, 2023 13 May 11, 2023 June 8, 2023 14 June 8, 2023 July 6, 2023 15 July 6, 2023 Aug. 3, 2023 16 Aug. 3, 2023 Aug. 31, 2023 17 Aug. 31, 2023 Sep. 28, 2023 18 Sep. 28, 2023 Oct. 26, 2023 19 Oct. 26, 2023 Nov. 23, 2023 20 Nov. 23, 2023 Dec. 21, 2023 21 Dec. 21, 2023 Jan. 18, 2024 22 Jan. 18, 2024 Feb. 15, 2024 23 Feb. 15, 2024 March 14, 2024 24 March 14, 2024 April 11, 2024 25 April 11, 2024 May 9, 2024 26 May 9, 2024 June 6, 2024 27 June 6, 2024 July 4, 2024 28 July 4, 2024 Aug. 1, 2024 29 Aug. 1, 2024 Aug. 29, 2024 30 Aug. 29, 2024 Sep. 26, 2024 31 Sep. 26, 2024 Oct. 24, 2024 32 Oct. 24, 2024 Nov. 21, 2024 33 Nov. 21, 2024 Dec. 3, 2024 34 Dec. 19, 2024 Jan. 16, 2025 35 Jan. 16, 2025 Feb. 13, 2025

With one outlier—season 33—ending sooner than expected, Blizzard has kept a consistent schedule for Diablo Immortal’s Battle Pass seasons: They release at 3am server time on a Thursday and last exactly four weeks. If the pattern doesn’t change, we can expect season 36 from Feb. 13 to March 13, season 37 from March 13 to April 10, and so on.

