Every four weeks, like clockwork. Well, with one exception.
Diablo Immortal is the fourth installment in Blizzard’s hit video game series and the first made for mobile devices. While console-owning fans initially viewed it negatively, and initial reviews were not exactly fond of the plot, the game is a massive hit. Following a 10-million-download launch in June 2022, the community is still going strong.

Set between the events of Diablo 2 and Diablo 3 in the timeline, Immortal also strays from its predecessors in business model and gameplay—it’s a free-to-play MMO.

Like most free-to-play titles, especially those that appeal to mobile gamers, this installment relies on battle pass seasons to keep a steady flow of new content. That means even more content for players who pay for a premium pass, of course.

All Diablo Immortal season start and end dates

An image of a big fiery beast from diablo immortal
Every single Diablo Immortal season. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Season numberStart dateEnd date
1June 2, 2022July 7, 2022
2July 7, 2022Aug. 4, 2022
3Aug. 4, 2022Sep. 1, 2022
4Sep. 1, 2022Sep. 29, 2022
5Sep. 29, 2022Oct. 27, 2022
6Oct. 27, 2022Nov. 24, 2022
7Nov. 24, 2022Dec. 22, 2022
8Dec. 22, 2022Jan. 19, 2023
9Jan. 19, 2023Feb. 16, 2023
10Feb. 16, 2023March 16, 2023
11March 16, 2023April 13, 2023
12April 13, 2023May 11, 2023
13May 11, 2023June 8, 2023
14June 8, 2023July 6, 2023
15July 6, 2023Aug. 3, 2023
16Aug. 3, 2023Aug. 31, 2023
17Aug. 31, 2023Sep. 28, 2023
18Sep. 28, 2023Oct. 26, 2023
19Oct. 26, 2023Nov. 23, 2023
20Nov. 23, 2023Dec. 21, 2023
21Dec. 21, 2023Jan. 18, 2024
22Jan. 18, 2024Feb. 15, 2024
23Feb. 15, 2024March 14, 2024
24March 14, 2024April 11, 2024
25April 11, 2024May 9, 2024
26May 9, 2024June 6, 2024
27June 6, 2024July 4, 2024
28July 4, 2024Aug. 1, 2024
29Aug. 1, 2024Aug. 29, 2024
30Aug. 29, 2024Sep. 26, 2024
31Sep. 26, 2024Oct. 24, 2024
32Oct. 24, 2024Nov. 21, 2024
33Nov. 21, 2024Dec. 3, 2024
34Dec. 19, 2024Jan. 16, 2025
35Jan. 16, 2025Feb. 13, 2025

With one outlier—season 33—ending sooner than expected, Blizzard has kept a consistent schedule for Diablo Immortal’s Battle Pass seasons: They release at 3am server time on a Thursday and last exactly four weeks. If the pattern doesn’t change, we can expect season 36 from Feb. 13 to March 13, season 37 from March 13 to April 10, and so on.

