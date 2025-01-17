Diablo Immortal is the fourth installment in Blizzard’s hit video game series and the first made for mobile devices. While console-owning fans initially viewed it negatively, and initial reviews were not exactly fond of the plot, the game is a massive hit. Following a 10-million-download launch in June 2022, the community is still going strong.
Set between the events of Diablo 2 and Diablo 3 in the timeline, Immortal also strays from its predecessors in business model and gameplay—it’s a free-to-play MMO.
Like most free-to-play titles, especially those that appeal to mobile gamers, this installment relies on battle pass seasons to keep a steady flow of new content. That means even more content for players who pay for a premium pass, of course.
All Diablo Immortal season start and end dates
|Season number
|Start date
|End date
|1
|June 2, 2022
|July 7, 2022
|2
|July 7, 2022
|Aug. 4, 2022
|3
|Aug. 4, 2022
|Sep. 1, 2022
|4
|Sep. 1, 2022
|Sep. 29, 2022
|5
|Sep. 29, 2022
|Oct. 27, 2022
|6
|Oct. 27, 2022
|Nov. 24, 2022
|7
|Nov. 24, 2022
|Dec. 22, 2022
|8
|Dec. 22, 2022
|Jan. 19, 2023
|9
|Jan. 19, 2023
|Feb. 16, 2023
|10
|Feb. 16, 2023
|March 16, 2023
|11
|March 16, 2023
|April 13, 2023
|12
|April 13, 2023
|May 11, 2023
|13
|May 11, 2023
|June 8, 2023
|14
|June 8, 2023
|July 6, 2023
|15
|July 6, 2023
|Aug. 3, 2023
|16
|Aug. 3, 2023
|Aug. 31, 2023
|17
|Aug. 31, 2023
|Sep. 28, 2023
|18
|Sep. 28, 2023
|Oct. 26, 2023
|19
|Oct. 26, 2023
|Nov. 23, 2023
|20
|Nov. 23, 2023
|Dec. 21, 2023
|21
|Dec. 21, 2023
|Jan. 18, 2024
|22
|Jan. 18, 2024
|Feb. 15, 2024
|23
|Feb. 15, 2024
|March 14, 2024
|24
|March 14, 2024
|April 11, 2024
|25
|April 11, 2024
|May 9, 2024
|26
|May 9, 2024
|June 6, 2024
|27
|June 6, 2024
|July 4, 2024
|28
|July 4, 2024
|Aug. 1, 2024
|29
|Aug. 1, 2024
|Aug. 29, 2024
|30
|Aug. 29, 2024
|Sep. 26, 2024
|31
|Sep. 26, 2024
|Oct. 24, 2024
|32
|Oct. 24, 2024
|Nov. 21, 2024
|33
|Nov. 21, 2024
|Dec. 3, 2024
|34
|Dec. 19, 2024
|Jan. 16, 2025
|35
|Jan. 16, 2025
|Feb. 13, 2025
With one outlier—season 33—ending sooner than expected, Blizzard has kept a consistent schedule for Diablo Immortal’s Battle Pass seasons: They release at 3am server time on a Thursday and last exactly four weeks. If the pattern doesn’t change, we can expect season 36 from Feb. 13 to March 13, season 37 from March 13 to April 10, and so on.
