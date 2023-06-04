How to get Howler Moss in Diablo 4

Howler Moss is one of the easier herbs to find in Diablo 4.

Herbs are plentiful in Diablo 4. You’ll likely encounter plants growing along your path as you traverse Sanctuary, granting access to powerful potions, elixirs, and upgrades. You should always grab herbs in the wild, as you’ll never know when you’ll need them for a recipe.

A herb Diablo 4 players will encounter early in their playthrough is Howler Moss. This herb is needed to upgrade to the moderate and major healing potion, so it’s a good idea to always stock up when you can. Thankfully, it’s easy to find once you know where to look.

Where to find Howler Moss in Diablo 4

Howler Moss is one of many useful ingredients around the world of Diablo. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The easiest way to acquire Howler Moss is by picking it in the wild in Scosglen. You can reach Scosglen early in the game, as it’s just north of the Fractured Peaks starting area.

Traveling to this area relatively early in the game is a good idea, as you’ll need Howler Moss to keep upgrading your health potion. However, consider waiting until you level up a few times before entering the area, as it can be difficult for new players.

Related: How to get Coiling Ward in Diablo 4

You can also get Howler Moss in Herb Caches, which are rewards in some side quests. However, this isn’t a reliable method to get the item, so consider traveling to Scosglen for an easier experience.

Other recipes that call for Howler Moss include the Weak Third Eye Elixir, Weak Elixir of Poison Resistance, and Weak Crushing Elixir. If you plan on using any of these items consistently in your build, collecting Howler Moss is crucial.

About the author