Can you play Diablo 4 solo?

Sounds like it'll be more difficult if you could go it alone.

Diablo 4 is finally here, taking players back to the world of Sanctuary as they battle an onslaught of demons and other deadly foes. The world is full of dungeons to explore as you level up your character, with danger lurking around every corner.

Some players are excitedly rounding up their party to enjoy Diablo 4, while others prefer an isolated experience. It might be unclear to players jumping in for the first time if it’s possible to play Diablo 4 solo. Still, the good news is both playstyles are viable in the latest iteration of the Diablo series— although there are a few caveats.

Can you play solo in Diablo 4?

The short answer is yes, you can play solo in Diablo 4. You can run through every dungeon and the entire campaign by yourself if desired. There are no restrictions for players going it alone, which veteran players will likely enjoy.

However, you will still encounter other players as you traverse the map.

You’ll encounter other players as you explore the world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other players on their own journeys share the game world with you, meaning you’ll likely encounter them in the wild. Many players are also found in towns, as everyone needs to visit the shopkeepers at some point.

For example, after clearing a nearby dungeon alone, I recently visited Kyovashad to sell a few items and upgrade my armor. After teleporting to the waypoint, I encountered a party of players huddled together near the blacksmith. It appeared that a member of the group was selling items while the others waited for their next adventure.

After we both finished our business, we went on our separate ways.

Running through Diablo 4 solo is possible and a fun way to experience the game. Just don’t expect to never see another player, and consider asking for help in difficult boss fights for an advantage.

