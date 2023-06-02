What is Diablo 4’s max party size?

Diablo 4 is best enjoyed with other players, regardless of whether they’re friends or random players. It’s fine to play it solo. There’s plenty of fun to be had on your own. But in my opinion, as a veteran, there’s something special about plowing through wave after wave with companions and sharing the joy of finishing dungeons and killing bosses.

Plus, being in a party has some massive perks. First, although enemies scale with more people, it’s easier to kill things faster. Second, the synergy between classes can be highly advantageous, especially against bosses with tricky mechanics. And third, players receive more experience from killing enemies when in a party, as long as the other members are nearby.

If this all sounds appealing to you, you’re probably wondering how many people can be in a party in Diablo 4, especially since the developers capped it at a certain number to stop things from being too out of control.

Diablo 4 max party size, explained

In Diablo 4, the maximum party size is four players. That doesn’t mean it can’t be less than four. Players can grind together in parties of two or three and still receive bonus experience, but it’s capped at four.

This is how things were in Diablo 1 and Diablo 3, so it’s not that surprising. Diablo 2 was the only exception. It allowed fans to form parties of eight, which was fun. Once the novelty wore off, though, I found it to be too chaotic, so I think four is perfect.

To form a party in Diablo 4, hover over a player’s name on PC or approach them on console, bring up the action wheel and press ‘Invite to Party.’ Alternatively, you can add them as a friend in the Social Tab and send an invite that way.

You can also request to join their party if they have one open already.

