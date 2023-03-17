How to switch weapons in Diablo 4, explained

There is a plethora of new mechanics available in Diablo 4. From Blizzard changing how itemization works to the game being a fully open world, Diablo veterans will have completely new experiences to discover in the fourth installment of the ARPG series. But one underrated change that Blizzard made in Diablo 4 is how switching weapons works.

In the past, players had to manually switch their weapons based on whatever skill they wanted to use. For example, if players were using a Rogue character and they wanted to swap between a melee weapon and a ranged weapon, they would have to assign a hotkey to switch back and forth. Now, in Diablo 4, that system is a thing of the past, and players can switch weapons much easier now.

Is there a weapon switch hotkey in Diablo 4?

To switch your weapons, you technically still need to press a button, so it’s not fully automatic. But the change lies in what button you need to press.

Diablo 4 makes it so all you need to do to switch a weapon is use a specific skill that calls for something different. To use the previous example, Rogue players can have a melee skill and a ranged skill equipped at the same time. If players want to bring out their melee weapon, all they need to do is press a skill that is melee-based.

Then, if players want to swap back to their ranged weapon, they can press whatever ranged skill they have equipped and the game will automatically swap to the other weapon. Depending on what class players are using, they can have up to four different weapons equipped. Each class is different in what weapons can be slotted where, but as long as you have a skill dedicated to a weapon, your character will bring it out when you want to use that specific skill.

It can be a little confusing at first since there is now no dedicated keybind to switch your weapons in Diablo. But with enough practice, players should begin to master the skill-swapping system that now allows players to switch between their different weaponry.