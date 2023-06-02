Here are all the Class Achievements in Diablo 4 and how to finish them

There are plenty of things to do.

Image of all the Diablo 4 classes around a bonfire.
Image via Blizzard

Diablo 4 has a massive list of 473 Challenges and Achievements players can do, and a sizeable chunk of them are classed-based, meaning completionists will need to play all of the classes to finish them all.

Each class has its own unique set of Class Achievements. Some are simple enough, like hitting a level milestone or using certain abilities or weapons to kill a specific number of enemies. Others are trickier, such as completing a dungeon without taking a single hit. Completing each one will reward you with a player title.

If you’re someone like me who is all about 100 percent completion, here’s a list of all the Class Achievements, complete with their name, description, and reward, so you can know what you’re in for. I’m currently playing as a Sorcerer in my first playthrough, and I’ve already managed to complete a handful of them. It’s one of the more forgiving classes, but I’m dreading having a crack at the Druid Class Achievements down the road.

All Barbarian Class Achievements in Diablo 4

Image of a Barbarian class character in Diablo 4.
Barbarian is best suited to those who love warriors. Image via Blizzard.
Achievement NameAchievement DescriptionReward
Guardian of Mount ArreatReach Level 50 as a Barbarian.Honored, Chieftain (Player Titles)
Champion of Mount ArreatUnlock two Legendary Paragon Nodes as a Barbarian.Paragon, Barbarian (Player Titles)
RampageGo Berserk 40 times.Unfettered, Rage (Player Titles)
Battle CryUse your Shouts 30 times.Bellowing, Voice (Player Titles)
Deep WoundsKill 30 Vulnerable enemies in 15 seconds.Bloody, Mess (Player Titles)
OverthrownKill 30 Stunned enemies with Overpowered attacks.Overwhelming, Executioner (Player Titles)
Weapon MasterKill an enemy with a Two-Hand Bludgeoning, a Two-Hand Slashing, and a One-Hand Weapon in 10 seconds.Meticulous, Armoury (Player Titles)
OverkillKill an Elite enemy with a 2-Hand Bludgeoning, a 2-Hand Slashing, and a 1-Hand Weapon in 10 seconds.Brutal, Dancer (Player Titles)
Fury FrenzySpend 130 Fury in five seconds.Furious, Ruin (Player Titles)
Victory MarchUse Death Blow 20 times within 10 seconds.Rending, Cleaver (Player Titles)

All Druid Class Achievements in Diablo 4

A Druid in Diablo 4 holding a weapon.
Druids can do it all, but they’re a master of none. Image via Blizzard.
Achievement NameAchievement DescriptionReward
Mystic of ScosglenReach Level 50 as a Druid.Sacred, Elder (Player Titles)
Shaman of ScosglenUnlock two Legendary Paragon Nodes as a Druid.Paragon, Druid (Player Titles)
Earthen EruptionKill 20 enemies with Critical Strikes in 10 seconds.Stone, Sunderer (Player Titles)
Galvanic StrikesKill 30 Vulnerable enemies with Lightning Storm.Voltaic, Destroyer (Player Titles)
Bear Knuckle BrawlKill 50 enemies with Overpower strikes while in Werebear form.Rampaging, Beast (Player Titles)
Animalistic FuryKill 30 enemies infected with Rabies while in Werewolf form.Rabid, Hound (Player Titles)
Early OfferingsPickup 100 Druidic Spirit Offerings.Natural, Warrior (Player Titles)
Satisfied SpiritsComplete all Passive trees.Enlightened, Spirit (Player Titles)
Twisting CorridorsKill 50 enemies with Tornadoes in a dungeon as a Druid.Howling, Tempest (Player Titles)
Fighting FormTransform 30 times without going back to Human form.Shifty, Changeling (Player Titles)

All Necromancer Class Achievements in Diablo 4

A Necromancer class character in Diablo 4 looking imposing.
Necromancers have been popular in previous titles. Image via Blizzard.
Achievement NameAchievement DescriptionReward
Follower of RathmaReach Level 50 as a Necromancer.Anointed, Deathspeaker (Player Titles)
Priest of RathmaUnlock two Legendary Paragon Nodes as a Necromancer.Paragon, Necromancer (Player Titles)
Sanguine SatedPick up 10 Blood Orbs in 20 seconds.Sanguine, Vitality (Player Titles)
Cut to the BoneKill 30 Vulnerable enemies with Critical Strikes.Brittle, Desolation (Player Titles)
ComposterKill 40 enemies with Corpse Explosion.Rotten, Onslaught (Player Titles)
Dark PotentialKill 20 enemies with Shadow damage in 30 seconds as a Necromancer.Withering, Curse (Player Titles)
ReanimationGet 30 kills with each minion type. (Warrior, Mage, Golem)Pallid, Legion (Player Titles)
Ossein AssaultGet 5 kills with each minion type in a single Dungeon. (Warrior, Mage, Golem)Dire, Lord (Player Titles)
Ivory CycloneMaintain Bonestorm for 20 seconds.Shattered, Rapture (Player Titles)
Quick ConsumerConsume 30 Corpses in 30 seconds.Carrion, Eater (Player Titles)

All Rogue Class Achievements in Diablo 4

A rogue class character in Diablo 4 with a bow strapped to its back.
Rogues are an excellent choice for those after versatility. Image via Blizzard.
Achievement NameAchievement DescriptionReward
Agent of ThievesReach Level 50 as a Rogue.Sightless, Specter (Player Titles)
Envoy of ThievesUnlock two Legendary Paragon Nodes as a Rogue.Paragon, Rogue (Player Titles)
MarksmanKill 30 enemies with Critical Strikes from your ranged attacks.Steely, Deadeye (Player Titles)
Fatal FlawKill 30 enemies marked with Inner Sight.Cunning, Assassin (Player Titles)
Tricked OutUse your Ultimate three times in 60 seconds as a Rogue.Mighty, Mystery (Player Titles)
EnsnaredKill 30 enemies with your Traps.Nefarious, Trickster (Player Titles)
Tricks of the TradeKill 10 enemies with each Imbue within 30 seconds.Imbued, Scoundrel (Player Titles)
The Unseen AssassinKill 25 enemies with attacks from Stealth.Unseen, Maestro (Player Titles)
Master TacticianKill 25 enemies in melee range and 25 enemies outside of melee range in a dungeon as a Rogue.
Evasive ManeuversComplete a Nightmare Dungeon without taking damage.Formless, Fugitive (Player Titles)

All Sorcerer Class Achievements in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 Sorcerer class wielding small flames in her hands.
The Sorcerer can wield various forms of ranged magic. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Achievement NameAchievement DescriptionReward
Apprentice of the VizjereiReach Level 50 as a Sorcerer.Transcended, Master (Player Titles)
Disciple of the VizjereiUnlock two Legendary Paragon Nodes as a Sorcerer.Paragon, Sorcerer (Player Titles)
Crash and BurnKill 50 enemies with Fire damage in a single dungeon.Pyro, Maniac (Player Titles)
FrostbiteFreeze 30 enemies.Frost, Witch (Player Titles)
Shock and AweKill 15 enemies with Ball Lightning in 5 seconds.Dazzling, Conductor (Player Titles)
Conjured CarnageGet 25 kills with your Conjurations.Distracted, Conjurer (Player Titles)
Master of MagicEquip a Skill in every Enchantment Slot.Hermetic, Enchanter (Player Titles)
EnchantingKill 20 enemies with your Enchantments.Twisted, Spellbinder (Player Titles)
Frosted DestructionKill 50 Frozen enemies with Fire damage, and 50 Frozen enemies with Lightning damage.Elemental, Catastrophe (Player Titles)
Elemental ArtistKill 20 enemies with each Element in 30 seconds.Voracious, Firestarter (Player Titles)

