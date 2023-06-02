Diablo 4 has a massive list of 473 Challenges and Achievements players can do, and a sizeable chunk of them are classed-based, meaning completionists will need to play all of the classes to finish them all.
Each class has its own unique set of Class Achievements. Some are simple enough, like hitting a level milestone or using certain abilities or weapons to kill a specific number of enemies. Others are trickier, such as completing a dungeon without taking a single hit. Completing each one will reward you with a player title.
If you’re someone like me who is all about 100 percent completion, here’s a list of all the Class Achievements, complete with their name, description, and reward, so you can know what you’re in for. I’m currently playing as a Sorcerer in my first playthrough, and I’ve already managed to complete a handful of them. It’s one of the more forgiving classes, but I’m dreading having a crack at the Druid Class Achievements down the road.
All Barbarian Class Achievements in Diablo 4
Achievement Name
Achievement Description
Reward
Guardian of Mount Arreat
Reach Level 50 as a Barbarian.
Honored, Chieftain (Player Titles)
Champion of Mount Arreat
Unlock two Legendary Paragon Nodes as a Barbarian.
Paragon, Barbarian (Player Titles)
Rampage
Go Berserk 40 times.
Unfettered, Rage (Player Titles)
Battle Cry
Use your Shouts 30 times.
Bellowing, Voice (Player Titles)
Deep Wounds
Kill 30 Vulnerable enemies in 15 seconds.
Bloody, Mess (Player Titles)
Overthrown
Kill 30 Stunned enemies with Overpowered attacks.
Overwhelming, Executioner (Player Titles)
Weapon Master
Kill an enemy with a Two-Hand Bludgeoning, a Two-Hand Slashing, and a One-Hand Weapon in 10 seconds.
Meticulous, Armoury (Player Titles)
Overkill
Kill an Elite enemy with a 2-Hand Bludgeoning, a 2-Hand Slashing, and a 1-Hand Weapon in 10 seconds.
Brutal, Dancer (Player Titles)
Fury Frenzy
Spend 130 Fury in five seconds.
Furious, Ruin (Player Titles)
Victory March
Use Death Blow 20 times within 10 seconds.
Rending, Cleaver (Player Titles)
All Druid Class Achievements in Diablo 4
Achievement Name
Achievement Description
Reward
Mystic of Scosglen
Reach Level 50 as a Druid.
Sacred, Elder (Player Titles)
Shaman of Scosglen
Unlock two Legendary Paragon Nodes as a Druid.
Paragon, Druid (Player Titles)
Earthen Eruption
Kill 20 enemies with Critical Strikes in 10 seconds.
Stone, Sunderer (Player Titles)
Galvanic Strikes
Kill 30 Vulnerable enemies with Lightning Storm.
Voltaic, Destroyer (Player Titles)
Bear Knuckle Brawl
Kill 50 enemies with Overpower strikes while in Werebear form.
Rampaging, Beast (Player Titles)
Animalistic Fury
Kill 30 enemies infected with Rabies while in Werewolf form.
Rabid, Hound (Player Titles)
Early Offerings
Pickup 100 Druidic Spirit Offerings.
Natural, Warrior (Player Titles)
Satisfied Spirits
Complete all Passive trees.
Enlightened, Spirit (Player Titles)
Twisting Corridors
Kill 50 enemies with Tornadoes in a dungeon as a Druid.
Howling, Tempest (Player Titles)
Fighting Form
Transform 30 times without going back to Human form.
Shifty, Changeling (Player Titles)
All Necromancer Class Achievements in Diablo 4
Achievement Name
Achievement Description
Reward
Follower of Rathma
Reach Level 50 as a Necromancer.
Anointed, Deathspeaker (Player Titles)
Priest of Rathma
Unlock two Legendary Paragon Nodes as a Necromancer.
Paragon, Necromancer (Player Titles)
Sanguine Sated
Pick up 10 Blood Orbs in 20 seconds.
Sanguine, Vitality (Player Titles)
Cut to the Bone
Kill 30 Vulnerable enemies with Critical Strikes.
Brittle, Desolation (Player Titles)
Composter
Kill 40 enemies with Corpse Explosion.
Rotten, Onslaught (Player Titles)
Dark Potential
Kill 20 enemies with Shadow damage in 30 seconds as a Necromancer.
Withering, Curse (Player Titles)
Reanimation
Get 30 kills with each minion type. (Warrior, Mage, Golem)
Pallid, Legion (Player Titles)
Ossein Assault
Get 5 kills with each minion type in a single Dungeon. (Warrior, Mage, Golem)
Dire, Lord (Player Titles)
Ivory Cyclone
Maintain Bonestorm for 20 seconds.
Shattered, Rapture (Player Titles)
Quick Consumer
Consume 30 Corpses in 30 seconds.
Carrion, Eater (Player Titles)
All Rogue Class Achievements in Diablo 4
Achievement Name
Achievement Description
Reward
Agent of Thieves
Reach Level 50 as a Rogue.
Sightless, Specter (Player Titles)
Envoy of Thieves
Unlock two Legendary Paragon Nodes as a Rogue.
Paragon, Rogue (Player Titles)
Marksman
Kill 30 enemies with Critical Strikes from your ranged attacks.
Steely, Deadeye (Player Titles)
Fatal Flaw
Kill 30 enemies marked with Inner Sight.
Cunning, Assassin (Player Titles)
Tricked Out
Use your Ultimate three times in 60 seconds as a Rogue.
Mighty, Mystery (Player Titles)
Ensnared
Kill 30 enemies with your Traps.
Nefarious, Trickster (Player Titles)
Tricks of the Trade
Kill 10 enemies with each Imbue within 30 seconds.
Imbued, Scoundrel (Player Titles)
The Unseen Assassin
Kill 25 enemies with attacks from Stealth.
Unseen, Maestro (Player Titles)
Master Tactician
Kill 25 enemies in melee range and 25 enemies outside of melee range in a dungeon as a Rogue.
–
Evasive Maneuvers
Complete a Nightmare Dungeon without taking damage.
Formless, Fugitive (Player Titles)
All Sorcerer Class Achievements in Diablo 4
Achievement Name
Achievement Description
Reward
Apprentice of the Vizjerei
Reach Level 50 as a Sorcerer.
Transcended, Master (Player Titles)
Disciple of the Vizjerei
Unlock two Legendary Paragon Nodes as a Sorcerer.
Paragon, Sorcerer (Player Titles)
Crash and Burn
Kill 50 enemies with Fire damage in a single dungeon.
Pyro, Maniac (Player Titles)
Frostbite
Freeze 30 enemies.
Frost, Witch (Player Titles)
Shock and Awe
Kill 15 enemies with Ball Lightning in 5 seconds.
Dazzling, Conductor (Player Titles)
Conjured Carnage
Get 25 kills with your Conjurations.
Distracted, Conjurer (Player Titles)
Master of Magic
Equip a Skill in every Enchantment Slot.
Hermetic, Enchanter (Player Titles)
Enchanting
Kill 20 enemies with your Enchantments.
Twisted, Spellbinder (Player Titles)
Frosted Destruction
Kill 50 Frozen enemies with Fire damage, and 50 Frozen enemies with Lightning damage.
Elemental, Catastrophe (Player Titles)
Elemental Artist
Kill 20 enemies with each Element in 30 seconds.
Voracious, Firestarter (Player Titles)
