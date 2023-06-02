Diablo 4 has a massive list of 473 Challenges and Achievements players can do, and a sizeable chunk of them are classed-based, meaning completionists will need to play all of the classes to finish them all.

Each class has its own unique set of Class Achievements. Some are simple enough, like hitting a level milestone or using certain abilities or weapons to kill a specific number of enemies. Others are trickier, such as completing a dungeon without taking a single hit. Completing each one will reward you with a player title.

If you’re someone like me who is all about 100 percent completion, here’s a list of all the Class Achievements, complete with their name, description, and reward, so you can know what you’re in for. I’m currently playing as a Sorcerer in my first playthrough, and I’ve already managed to complete a handful of them. It’s one of the more forgiving classes, but I’m dreading having a crack at the Druid Class Achievements down the road.

All Barbarian Class Achievements in Diablo 4

Barbarian is best suited to those who love warriors. Image via Blizzard.

Achievement Name Achievement Description Reward Guardian of Mount Arreat Reach Level 50 as a Barbarian. Honored, Chieftain (Player Titles) Champion of Mount Arreat Unlock two Legendary Paragon Nodes as a Barbarian. Paragon, Barbarian (Player Titles) Rampage Go Berserk 40 times. Unfettered, Rage (Player Titles) Battle Cry Use your Shouts 30 times. Bellowing, Voice (Player Titles) Deep Wounds Kill 30 Vulnerable enemies in 15 seconds. Bloody, Mess (Player Titles) Overthrown Kill 30 Stunned enemies with Overpowered attacks. Overwhelming, Executioner (Player Titles) Weapon Master Kill an enemy with a Two-Hand Bludgeoning, a Two-Hand Slashing, and a One-Hand Weapon in 10 seconds. Meticulous, Armoury (Player Titles) Overkill Kill an Elite enemy with a 2-Hand Bludgeoning, a 2-Hand Slashing, and a 1-Hand Weapon in 10 seconds. Brutal, Dancer (Player Titles) Fury Frenzy Spend 130 Fury in five seconds. Furious, Ruin (Player Titles) Victory March Use Death Blow 20 times within 10 seconds. Rending, Cleaver (Player Titles)

All Druid Class Achievements in Diablo 4

Druids can do it all, but they’re a master of none. Image via Blizzard.

Achievement Name Achievement Description Reward Mystic of Scosglen Reach Level 50 as a Druid. Sacred, Elder (Player Titles) Shaman of Scosglen Unlock two Legendary Paragon Nodes as a Druid. Paragon, Druid (Player Titles) Earthen Eruption Kill 20 enemies with Critical Strikes in 10 seconds. Stone, Sunderer (Player Titles) Galvanic Strikes Kill 30 Vulnerable enemies with Lightning Storm. Voltaic, Destroyer (Player Titles) Bear Knuckle Brawl Kill 50 enemies with Overpower strikes while in Werebear form. Rampaging, Beast (Player Titles) Animalistic Fury Kill 30 enemies infected with Rabies while in Werewolf form. Rabid, Hound (Player Titles) Early Offerings Pickup 100 Druidic Spirit Offerings. Natural, Warrior (Player Titles) Satisfied Spirits Complete all Passive trees. Enlightened, Spirit (Player Titles) Twisting Corridors Kill 50 enemies with Tornadoes in a dungeon as a Druid. Howling, Tempest (Player Titles) Fighting Form Transform 30 times without going back to Human form. Shifty, Changeling (Player Titles)

All Necromancer Class Achievements in Diablo 4

Necromancers have been popular in previous titles. Image via Blizzard.

Achievement Name Achievement Description Reward Follower of Rathma Reach Level 50 as a Necromancer. Anointed, Deathspeaker (Player Titles) Priest of Rathma Unlock two Legendary Paragon Nodes as a Necromancer. Paragon, Necromancer (Player Titles) Sanguine Sated Pick up 10 Blood Orbs in 20 seconds. Sanguine, Vitality (Player Titles) Cut to the Bone Kill 30 Vulnerable enemies with Critical Strikes. Brittle, Desolation (Player Titles) Composter Kill 40 enemies with Corpse Explosion. Rotten, Onslaught (Player Titles) Dark Potential Kill 20 enemies with Shadow damage in 30 seconds as a Necromancer. Withering, Curse (Player Titles) Reanimation Get 30 kills with each minion type. (Warrior, Mage, Golem) Pallid, Legion (Player Titles) Ossein Assault Get 5 kills with each minion type in a single Dungeon. (Warrior, Mage, Golem) Dire, Lord (Player Titles) Ivory Cyclone Maintain Bonestorm for 20 seconds. Shattered, Rapture (Player Titles) Quick Consumer Consume 30 Corpses in 30 seconds. Carrion, Eater (Player Titles)

All Rogue Class Achievements in Diablo 4

Rogues are an excellent choice for those after versatility. Image via Blizzard.

Achievement Name Achievement Description Reward Agent of Thieves Reach Level 50 as a Rogue. Sightless, Specter (Player Titles) Envoy of Thieves Unlock two Legendary Paragon Nodes as a Rogue. Paragon, Rogue (Player Titles) Marksman Kill 30 enemies with Critical Strikes from your ranged attacks. Steely, Deadeye (Player Titles) Fatal Flaw Kill 30 enemies marked with Inner Sight. Cunning, Assassin (Player Titles) Tricked Out Use your Ultimate three times in 60 seconds as a Rogue. Mighty, Mystery (Player Titles) Ensnared Kill 30 enemies with your Traps. Nefarious, Trickster (Player Titles) Tricks of the Trade Kill 10 enemies with each Imbue within 30 seconds. Imbued, Scoundrel (Player Titles) The Unseen Assassin Kill 25 enemies with attacks from Stealth. Unseen, Maestro (Player Titles) Master Tactician Kill 25 enemies in melee range and 25 enemies outside of melee range in a dungeon as a Rogue. – Evasive Maneuvers Complete a Nightmare Dungeon without taking damage. Formless, Fugitive (Player Titles)

All Sorcerer Class Achievements in Diablo 4

The Sorcerer can wield various forms of ranged magic. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Achievement Name Achievement Description Reward Apprentice of the Vizjerei Reach Level 50 as a Sorcerer. Transcended, Master (Player Titles) Disciple of the Vizjerei Unlock two Legendary Paragon Nodes as a Sorcerer. Paragon, Sorcerer (Player Titles) Crash and Burn Kill 50 enemies with Fire damage in a single dungeon. Pyro, Maniac (Player Titles) Frostbite Freeze 30 enemies. Frost, Witch (Player Titles) Shock and Awe Kill 15 enemies with Ball Lightning in 5 seconds. Dazzling, Conductor (Player Titles) Conjured Carnage Get 25 kills with your Conjurations. Distracted, Conjurer (Player Titles) Master of Magic Equip a Skill in every Enchantment Slot. Hermetic, Enchanter (Player Titles) Enchanting Kill 20 enemies with your Enchantments. Twisted, Spellbinder (Player Titles) Frosted Destruction Kill 50 Frozen enemies with Fire damage, and 50 Frozen enemies with Lightning damage. Elemental, Catastrophe (Player Titles) Elemental Artist Kill 20 enemies with each Element in 30 seconds. Voracious, Firestarter (Player Titles)

