How to get and use Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has a variety of in-game currencies that players can use on different vendors and items. Murmuring Obols are another form of currency that players will earn during their adventures through the dungeon-crawler.

Murmuring Obols are used at one specific shop, the Curiosities Vendor. This merchant has shops in several location such as Kyovashad and Yalesna. The Curiosities Vendor sells relatively basic items, such as basic armor, though all these items have notably better stats and a unique perk. Though these items are likely far from best-in-slot for your character, they do make for interesting purchases.

If you are looking to earn some Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4 but do not know how to earn this currency, this is everything you need to know.

How to earn Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4

At the time of writing during the Diablo 4 open beta there is only one way to earn Murmuring Obols. This unique currency can only be earned after completing local events. Local events are randomized instances that pop up on the map and encourage players to complete specific objectives.

Most often, players are simply tasked with taking down one or more particular enemies. Below are just some of the tasks that players can complete to earn Murmuring Obols:

Liberation – Free Captives.

Caravan under Siege – Defend a traveling caravan from demons.

Cull the Wicked – Fight off enemies, including a mini-boss.

Ancient Siphon – Clear three pillars of demons then destroy the pillars.

Local events also reward players with gear, experience, and gold, the more traditional and practical currency in Diablo 4. After acquiring a mass of Murmuring Obols, simply travel to your nearest town to find the Curiosities Vendors. At this merchant stand, players will be able to purchase one of a kind items with Murmuring Obols. At the time of writing, this is the only shop which accepts Murmuring Obols as a currency.