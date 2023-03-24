How to unlock silent chests in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is the next long-awaited installment in the Diablo franchise that will launch on June 6. While waiting for the full game, players have been able to enjoy the Early Access Beta and the Open Acess Beta, which will be available from March 24 to 26.

While the first beta period was relatively short, many players were still able to uncover several mysteries, including the chained chests across the Fractured Peaks. These are called silent chests, and there are no instructions for opening them. But there is a way to do so.

So, how do you unlock the silent chests in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4: What are silent chests and how to unlock them

Silent Chests spawn across the map, and you’ll notice that their encased in chains and emit a golden glow. If you find one, you won’t be able to unlock it via ordinary means.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Instead, you’ll have to use Whispering Keys to unlock silent chests. To get Whispering Keys, you’ll need to purchase them from a Purveyor of Curiosities, and they cost 20 Murmuring Obols per key.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

You can choose from two options when coming across a silent chest. You can either keep Whispering Keys in your inventory or portal back to one of the towns, purchase a key, and return to the chest via your portal.

And there are only two locations in the Fractured Peaks where you can purchase the Whispering Keys– one in Kyovashad and one in Yelesna. The symbol for the Purveyor of Curiosities is a money bag with a few coins. If you see that symbol on the map, that’s where you need to go to buy the keys.

Where to find Murmuring Obols to unlock SIlent Chests in Diablo 4

Now that you know how to unlock Silent Chests, you may wonder where to get Murmuring Obols. One of the best ways to get them is by completing world events, and the amount you earn varies depending on your participation level. However, the maximum you can earn is 35 Murmuring Obols.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

So, if you come across a silent chest, use a Whispering Key from the Purveyor of Curiosities to open it and obtain some epic rewards in Diablo 4.