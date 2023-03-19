Diablo 4 Ashava world boss location and beta spawn times

Diablo 4 ‘s closed beta has arrived, and players from across the world have dived in to take on the threats posed by Lillith. One of these are the giant world boss Ashava, who has been unlocked specifically for the beta.

This beta limits much of what players can experience at once, and this includes a variety of world bosses that serve as challenging multiplayer activities. Here’s all the information you need to know about the Diablo IV Ashava world boss locations and the spawn times during the betas.

Where is the Ashava world boss located in Diablo IV?

Screengrab via PureDiablo

Ashava is a giant world boss that players can find in The Crucible, which is a level 25+ area on the eastern edge of the map. This may take some time to run to, but the game will send out a notice 30 minutes ahead of time, letting you know to start heading that way. You’ll know you’re in the right place if you see a bunch of other players standing around, eagerly waiting.

These world bosses are fought by a bunch of players in that server at the same time, proving a challenging fight to any small group. Once the battle starts, players will have 15 minutes to defeat the boss and complete the event. Blizzard has hinted at a way to weaken the Ashava world boss, but the specifics are not yet known.

When will Ashava spawn during the Diablo 4 beta?

Ashava will have the same spawn times across both betas, allowing players to plan up to a week ahead before they take on the boss for themselves. The Crucible is recommended for players level 25 or above, so make sure you’re around that strength level before heading for that area.

Unfortunately, Ashava has finished spawning for the March 17 early access beta but will return next Saturday, March 25, during the open beta at the following times in CT, as confirmed by this tweet:

1pm

3pm

1am

3am

This will be the players’ last opportunity to fight Ashava before the game launches in less thanthree months. The open beta will start around 11am CT, so new players will have over 24 hours to get their character to a decent level before the boss appears for the first time.

Those who don’t fight Ashava aren’t missing out on any special bonuses like the wolf puppy back equipment, so players shouldn’t stress if they’ll be busy during these times.