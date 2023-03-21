With the upcoming release of Diablo 4, Blizzard is releasing Early Access and Open Beta periods for players to try the game. During these Beta periods, players can experience the Fractured Peaks of the Sanctuary and a small portion of the main story questline.

In addition, there are also Altars of Lilith to be found, dungeons and delves to find and conquer, and hordes of enemies to defeat.

In the Early Access Beta, only three of the classes were available. However, for the Open Beta, all five classes will be playable. But as these Betas are limited, finding the best build that suits your playstyle, maximizes your skill points, and keeps you alive can be challenging.

Thankfully, however, there is a Diablo 4 build calculator that you can use to help you with your classes’ skill tree.

Best Diablo 4 skill tree and build calculator for all characters

The best Diablo 4 build calculator so far was posted on Reddit by the user, MaXiMiUS. And their in-depth Skill Tree or Talent Build Calculator can be found on GitHub.

With this Skill Tree calculator, you can build your character and spend your Skill Points without wasting your precious in-game gold. What’s more is that it’s available to use with all five Diablo 4 classes: Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, and Barbarian. It also features all of the known Legendary Aspects and Powers, a database of the skills, and other relevant class information, and you can even share your build.

When you first open the Build Calculator, it can be pretty intimidating. However, Mattjestic MultiGaming has a video on how to use the calculator, which is easy to follow.

It’s important to note this build calculator is a work in progress, so things will change. But this is the best Diablo 4 build calculator for all classes and skill trees.